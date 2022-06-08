Maruti Suzuki Swift to Suzuki Alto: Discounts of up to Rs 46,000 on these Maruti cars

comscore Maruti Suzuki Swift to Alto: Discounts of up to Rs 46,000 on select Maruti cars
News

Maruti Suzuki Swift to WagonR: Discounts of up to Rs 46,000 on select Maruti cars

Deals

The models available with benefits include the Wagon R, S-Presso, Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza and more.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift to Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Maruti Arena offering discounts of up to Rs 46,000 on select cars

For the month of June, the largest carmaker in the country – Maruti Suzuki is offering up to Rs 46,000 discounts on its Arena range of models for June 2022. The models available with benefits include the Wagon R, S-Presso, Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza and more.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

Maruti Suzuki Alto is available with a cash discount of Rs 5,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 on the base-spec STD trim only. Meanwhile, higher variants can be bought with a cash discount of Rs 5,000.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

If you are planning to buy Maruti Suzuki S-Presso this month, it will save Rs 10,000 in the form of an exchange bonus and a corporate benefit of Rs 3,000.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is available with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, a corporate discount of Rs 4,000, and a Rs 15,000 exchange bonus.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

This month Maruti Suzuki WagonR, can be bought with an upfront cash benefit of Rs 20,000 along with a corporate discount of Rs 4,000 as well as an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

You can buy Maruti Suzuki with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, a corporate bonus of Rs 4,000, and a cash benefit of Rs 15,000.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Maruti can be purchased with total discounts of up to Rs 17,500. It includes a Rs 2,500 corporate discount, Rs 10,000 exchange bonus, and Rs 5,000 cash discount.

Maruti Suzuki will launch multiple electric vehicles models in India, according to the company’s new Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi. The company also plans to produce EVs from its factories in future when the demand for EVs picks up in the country.

Suzuki has already developed a Lithium-Ion battery pack production unit in a joint venture with Japanese companies Denso Corp and Toshiba at Hansalpur in Gujarat.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki is offering a cash benefit of Rs 5,000 on its purchase Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza this month. Moreover, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate benefit of Rs 2,500 are further applicable.

Published Date: June 8, 2022 2:41 PM IST
Updated Date: June 8, 2022 3:02 PM IST
  • Published Date: June 8, 2022 2:41 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 8, 2022 3:02 PM IST

