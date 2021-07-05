Mi 11 Ultra first sale in India on July 7 but not everyone can buy it

It’s finally official. Xiaomi has confirmed the first sale date of the Mi 11 Ultra in India. The ultra-premium phone from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will go on sale for the first time in the country on July 7. The flagship phone will be available via Mi Home and Mi Home store only. Also Read - Redmi 10 budget phone India launch this month: Launch date, specs, price, more

The sale of the Mi 11 Ultra will kick off at 12pm IST. Interested buyers will need be quick at booking the phone as it will be available in limited numbers. At the time of announcing the sale date of the Mi 11 Ultra, the company said that only a limited number of units have reached the warehouse. This means not everyone interested to buy the premium smartphone will be able to grab the phone.

Mi 11 Ultra price in India, launch offers

Xiaomi officially launched the Mi 11 Ultra at a price of Rs 69,999. The phone comes only in one variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. During the sale, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will be available in Ceramic White and Ceramic Black colour options.

As a part of the first sale offer, consumers will get the opportunity to get Rs 5,000 instant discount on purchase with SBI Credit Card. If you wish to get the Mi 11 Ultra, first buy gift card worth Rs 1,999 and get direct access to the sale.

With the gift card you will get several offers including two free screen replacements worth Rs 4,099, Ultra merchandise super fan box, Times Prime annual subscription worth Rs 999, and an Mi 11 Ultra F-code for you to share.

Mi 11 Ultra specs

As far as the specs are concerned, the Mi 11 Ultra comes packed with a 6.81-inch QHD+ E4 AMOLED display with screen resolution of 3200×1440 pixels, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, more. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage and runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5. The phone comes packed with a 5000mAh battery with 67W wired fast-charging, 67W wireless charging, and 10W reverse charging support.

In terms of camera specs, the phone includes a triple camera system with a 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN2 primary sensor, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 48MP Sony IMX586 telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, 120x digital zoom, and OIS. On the front, the phone includes a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.