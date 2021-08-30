Mi Band 6 features a 1.56-inch capsule shaped full-screen AMOLED touch display with a 450 nits brightness and a 486x152 pixel resolution. The display is much larger than the rectangular 1.1-inch AMOLED display of the Mi Band 5. The company has also provided a list of themes and over 80 customisable band faces for users to customise their smart band.

Mi Band 6 was launched in India last week after a long wait. The successor to the Mi Band 5 comes at a price of Rs 3,499 but existing Mi Band users can get it for a much cheaper price tag of Rs 2,999. The sale begins at 12noon today on Amazon India website and mi.com. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 12, Mi 12 Ultra to get 200MP camera, other details leaked too

The Mi Band 6 was launched at Xiaomi’s Mi Smarter Living 2022 virtual event last week. The latest fitness band from Xiaomi comes in several vibrant colour options including black, blue, orange, yellow, olive, and ivory. In addition to online platforms, the Mi Band 6 will be available for purchase across offline stories across the country as well. Also Read - MIUI 12.5 Enhanced global availability, list of eligible phones and more details revealed

At the event, Xiaomi announced a mouth-watering deal for existing Mi Band users. The company announced that the Mi Band 6 can be grabbed at a lower price of Rs 2,999 by existing Mi Band users. The steal deal is applicable for users of any of the Mi Band models launched in India so far. Also Read - Redmi Note 10, Poco M3 prices increase again by Rs 500 for base versions

Mi Band 6 key specifications

The Mi Band 6 is a much-upgraded version of the Mi Band 5, which launched in India last year. The latest fitness band was unveiled in China several months and after a long wait it hit the Indian market.

The Mi Band 6 offers a bigger and brighter screen and also provides better and smarter features when compared to the Mi Band 5. The newly launched fitness band comes packed with a full screen 1.56-inch AMOLED display with support for 60+ built-in band display options.

The latest fitness bands offer several health features including SpO2 tracking or blood oxygen monitoring, sleep tracking, respirator tracking, heart rate monitoring, stress monitoring, breathing exercise, female health tracking, among others.

Similar to the previous generation fitness bands, the Mi Band 6 brings support for 30 different fitness modes including basketball, boxing, walking, running, HIIT, core training, Zumba, pilates, badminton and many more. It also offers features such as 50-meter water resistance, Automatic stroke recognition, longer battery life, magnetic charging support, and more.