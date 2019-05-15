comscore
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Mi Days sale on Amazon India: Discounts on Xiaomi Mi A2, Redmi Y2, Redmi 6 Pro and more
News

Mi Days sale on Amazon India: Discounts on Xiaomi Mi A2, Redmi Y2, Redmi 6 Pro and more

Deals

The five-day 'Mi Days' sale has kicked off, and will continue until May 19. Amazon has partnered with ICICI Bank for the Mi Days sale and consumers will get instant discount up to Rs 1,500 on select Xiaomi smartphones under this offer.

  • Published: May 15, 2019 11:43 AM IST
xiaomi-mi-days-amazon

Xiaomi and Amazon India have kicked off another ‘Mi Days’ sale on the e-commerce platform where you’ll get to purchase a number of Xiaomi phones with extra Rs 1,500 instant discount, better value exchange offers, and no-cost EMI. The five-day ‘Mi Days’ sale started today on May 15 and will continue until May 19. Amazon has partnered with ICICI Bank for the Mi Days sale and consumers will get instant discount up to Rs 1,500 on select Xiaomi smartphones under this offer.

Consumers will get five percent instant bank discount on ICICI bank Credit Card EMI, and 10 percent instant bank discount on ICICI Debit Card EMI. To note, if you make full payment through the ICICI card or use net banking or COD option, then you won’t get any discount. Also, the maximum discount per card across Amazon is Rs 1,500. The offer is valid from May 15 to May 19.

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy in May 2019

Also Read

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy in May 2019

Xiaomi Mi A2

To begin with, the e-commerce giant is offering Xiaomi’s Mi A2 Android One smartphone at its lowest ever price at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant. Customers can also purchase the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant for Rs 15,999. You can also avail ICICI Rs 1,500 offer over this purchase which will reduced the price even further under Rs 10,000.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 is company’s second Android One smartphone that runs stock Android 9 Pie now. It comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and backed by a small 3,000mAh battery with USB Type-C charging. It offers dual rear camera setup and packs a 5.9-inch display.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

The Redmi 6 Pro is also on the sale in Mi Days on Amazon India. Consumers can get the 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant for Rs 8,999. There is also a 4GB/64GB configuration on sale for Rs 10,999. You can also avail ICICI Rs 1,500 offer over this purchase. The phone is built around a 14nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset and bears two cameras at the back. Xiaomi has stuffed in a 4,000mAh battery under the hood.

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India in May 2019

Also Read

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India in May 2019

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

The ever popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is still selling on Amazon India. The smartphone has got a discounted price label of Rs 10,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant, same as the Mi A2. The 6GB/64GB configuration model is priced extra by Rs 1,000, at Rs 11,999. The exchange value for this smartphone is up to Rs 8,450. The handset features a 5.99-inch display and is powered by a Snapdragon 636 chipset. It is fueled by a 4,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2

The Redmi Y2 can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs 7,999, which is for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The device was earlier available for Rs 10,499 on the Amazon India website. The top-end 4GB RAM variant with 64GB internal storage will be available at Rs 9,999 during Mi Days sale on Amazon India until May 19.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro First Look

In terms of specifications, the selfie-centric Redmi Y2 houses a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC under the hood. It is backed by a small 3,080mAh and sports a dual camera system on the rear side.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

The budget offering Redmi 6A is still available on Rs 5,999, which is the same price as usual days on Amazon India and mi.com. The base 2GB RAM and 16GB storage variant can be purchased on this price, while the 2GB/32GB configuration is available for Rs 6,499. The entry-level handset offers a 12nm MediaTek MT6761 Helio A22 SoC and bears a 3,000mAh battery under the hood. On all above phones, Amazon is running ICICI cards offer, exchange offer and no-cost EMI.

  • Published Date: May 15, 2019 11:43 AM IST

Editor's Pick

How to download and set up Dream11 app
How To
How to download and set up Dream11 app
Top three smartphones selling in India are Xiaomi Redmi devices: IDC

News

Top three smartphones selling in India are Xiaomi Redmi devices: IDC

Tata Sky Binge launched for Amazon Fire TV Stick

News

Tata Sky Binge launched for Amazon Fire TV Stick

Epic Games has big plans for PC Gaming Show 2019

Gaming

Epic Games has big plans for PC Gaming Show 2019

Realme phones to get 2 years of Android OS updates

News

Realme phones to get 2 years of Android OS updates

Most Popular

Realme C2 Review

Realme X First Impressions

OnePlus 7 Pro Review

OnePlus 6T Long Term Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Top three smartphones selling in India are Xiaomi Redmi devices: IDC

San Francisco bans face recognition use by local agencies

Tata Sky Binge launched for Amazon Fire TV Stick

Realme phones to get 2 years of Android OS updates

Dream11 targets 100 million users by 2020

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Top three smartphones selling in India are Xiaomi Redmi devices: IDC

News

Top three smartphones selling in India are Xiaomi Redmi devices: IDC
OnePlus TV next focus for the Indian market

News

OnePlus TV next focus for the Indian market
Redmi Note 7S with 48MP camera launching in India on May 20

News

Redmi Note 7S with 48MP camera launching in India on May 20
OnePlus 7 Pro goes on first sale today

News

OnePlus 7 Pro goes on first sale today
Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale: Top deals to know

Deals

Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale: Top deals to know

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 का रेंडर लीक, Xiao AI वॉइस असिस्टेंट और PPG मॉनिटरिंग जैसे नए फीचर्स से होगा लैस

2021 तक 50% स्मार्टफोन में होंगे तीन या उससे अधिक कैमरे

Infinix Note 5 स्मार्टफोन की कीमत 3 हजार रुपये घटी

भारत में सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाले टॉप तीन स्मार्टफोन में Xiaomi के Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 6 Pro और Redmi Y2 डिवाइस शामिल

पुरानी विंडो का इस्तेमाल करना सुरक्षित नहीं है : माइक्रोसॉफ्ट

News

Top three smartphones selling in India are Xiaomi Redmi devices: IDC
News
Top three smartphones selling in India are Xiaomi Redmi devices: IDC
San Francisco bans face recognition use by local agencies

News

San Francisco bans face recognition use by local agencies
Tata Sky Binge launched for Amazon Fire TV Stick

News

Tata Sky Binge launched for Amazon Fire TV Stick
Realme phones to get 2 years of Android OS updates

News

Realme phones to get 2 years of Android OS updates
Dream11 targets 100 million users by 2020

News

Dream11 targets 100 million users by 2020