Mi Days sale on Amazon India: Discounts on Xiaomi Mi A2, Redmi Y2, Redmi 6 Pro and more

Xiaomi and Amazon India have kicked off another ‘Mi Days’ sale on the e-commerce platform where you’ll get to purchase a number of Xiaomi phones with extra Rs 1,500 instant discount, better value exchange offers, and no-cost EMI. The five-day ‘Mi Days’ sale started today on May 15 and will continue until May 19. Amazon has partnered with ICICI Bank for the Mi Days sale and consumers will get instant discount up to Rs 1,500 on select Xiaomi smartphones under this offer.

Consumers will get five percent instant bank discount on ICICI bank Credit Card EMI, and 10 percent instant bank discount on ICICI Debit Card EMI. To note, if you make full payment through the ICICI card or use net banking or COD option, then you won’t get any discount. Also, the maximum discount per card across Amazon is Rs 1,500. The offer is valid from May 15 to May 19.

Xiaomi Mi A2

To begin with, the e-commerce giant is offering Xiaomi’s Mi A2 Android One smartphone at its lowest ever price at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant. Customers can also purchase the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant for Rs 15,999. You can also avail ICICI Rs 1,500 offer over this purchase which will reduced the price even further under Rs 10,000.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 is company’s second Android One smartphone that runs stock Android 9 Pie now. It comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and backed by a small 3,000mAh battery with USB Type-C charging. It offers dual rear camera setup and packs a 5.9-inch display.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

The Redmi 6 Pro is also on the sale in Mi Days on Amazon India. Consumers can get the 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant for Rs 8,999. There is also a 4GB/64GB configuration on sale for Rs 10,999. You can also avail ICICI Rs 1,500 offer over this purchase. The phone is built around a 14nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset and bears two cameras at the back. Xiaomi has stuffed in a 4,000mAh battery under the hood.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

The ever popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is still selling on Amazon India. The smartphone has got a discounted price label of Rs 10,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant, same as the Mi A2. The 6GB/64GB configuration model is priced extra by Rs 1,000, at Rs 11,999. The exchange value for this smartphone is up to Rs 8,450. The handset features a 5.99-inch display and is powered by a Snapdragon 636 chipset. It is fueled by a 4,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2

The Redmi Y2 can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs 7,999, which is for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The device was earlier available for Rs 10,499 on the Amazon India website. The top-end 4GB RAM variant with 64GB internal storage will be available at Rs 9,999 during Mi Days sale on Amazon India until May 19.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro First Look

In terms of specifications, the selfie-centric Redmi Y2 houses a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC under the hood. It is backed by a small 3,080mAh and sports a dual camera system on the rear side.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

The budget offering Redmi 6A is still available on Rs 5,999, which is the same price as usual days on Amazon India and mi.com. The base 2GB RAM and 16GB storage variant can be purchased on this price, while the 2GB/32GB configuration is available for Rs 6,499. The entry-level handset offers a 12nm MediaTek MT6761 Helio A22 SoC and bears a 3,000mAh battery under the hood. On all above phones, Amazon is running ICICI cards offer, exchange offer and no-cost EMI.