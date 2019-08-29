comscore Xiaomi Mi Super Sale discount offers, deal details, and more
The sale kicked off on August 26 and will go on for six days to conclude on August 31, 2019. Xiaomi is offering 5 percent cashback to buyers making the purchase with the help of an HDFC bank-issued debit card.

Xiaomi Mi Super Sale

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is currently holding a sale event on its in-house mi.com website. The company is offering some good discounts for interested buyers as part of its Xiaomi Mi Super Sale. The sale kicked off on August 26 and will go on for six days to conclude on August 31, 2019. As part of the sale, Xiaomi is offering deals on its Redmi Note 7 Pro, Y3, Poco F1, and more. It is worth noting that the discount offers as part of the sale seem to be only limited to smartphones.

Xiaomi Mi Super Sale details

Xiaomi is offering 5 percent cashback to buyers making the purchase with the help of an HDFC bank-issued debit card. Beyond this, it is also offering an additional discount of up to Rs 2,000 with Mi Exchange. However, this additional discount is only limited to Xiaomi Mi A2, Redmi Y2, Note 7 Pro, and Poco F1. The exact amount of discount varies depending on the device that the user is planning to buy. Now that we have covered all the surrounding details, let’s dig further to talk about all the individual details.

First up we have the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro as part of the Xiaomi Mi Super Sale. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model is available for Rs 13,999 instead of the regular Rs 15,999. The top of the line device with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is available for Rs 16,999. Buyers can further push the price down by Rs.1000 with the Mi Exchange offer.

Redmi Y3 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available for Rs 8,999 instead of Rs 11,999. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model is available for Rs 11,999 and users can save Rs 1,000 more with Mi Exchange. Poco F1 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 17,999 from launch price of Rs 24,999. 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 18,999 and 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 22,999. Poco F1 buyers can further save Rs 2,000 with the help of Mi Exchange program.

Heavy discounts on older devices

Redmi Note 6 Pro with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage is available at Rs 11,999 instead of Rs 15,999. The 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is available for Rs 12,999 as part of the sale. Taking about other devices, Redmi 6 Pro is available starting from Rs 8,999 instead of Rs 12,999. Mi A2 is available starting at Rs 9,999, down from the launch price of Rs 17,499. Further down the chain, Redmi Y2 starts at Rs 7,499, Redmi 6A from Rs 5,999, and Redmi 6 is priced from Rs 7,999.

