Xiaomi successfully completed 5 years in the Indian market on July 15. During this period, the Chinese company not only launched smartphones but also accessories, smart IoT products and more. As a part of ‘Mi Turns 5’ campaign, Xiaomi will be hosting a Rs 5 flash sale today for Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32. Notably, the quantity will be limited and will be offered to participants on a first-come, first-serve basis. Users can claim the product on July 23 at 4:00PM and 6:00PM. Xiaomi says “a coupon will be automatically added to their account and the order will have to be placed within 6 hours. The user will then receive the product.”

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32: Price in India, features, features

Currently, the Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32 from Xiaomi is available for Rs 12,499. Those interested can even get five percent off with SBI credit cards, which is also valid on EMI transactions. To recall, the Chinese company launched the TV alongside the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphones earlier this year. The 32-inch Mi LED TV 4A Pro TV integrates Android TV and core Google features including Google Assistant.

Talking about the features and specifications, the Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32 features a 32-inch HD ready display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. It offers support for 60Hz refresh rate and 178-degree wide viewing angle. The TV comes with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage option. It is powered by a 64-bit quad-core Amlogic processor. The chipset reportedly comes with 7th generation imaging engine which aids in brighter pictures and clear details. It also comes bundled with one remote which can be used to both control the TV and the set-top box.

The Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32 weighs 3.9kg without the base and 4kg with the base. It comes equipped with dual 10W stereo speakers for an equivalent output of 20W. In terms of connectivity, the TV includes two USB 2.0 ports, three HDMI port with one containing ARC, ethernet port, AV port and more. Xiaomi’s budget TV also supports WiFi for wireless connectivity. The TV runs Patchwall UI on Android TV. The Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32 offers 7,00,000+ hours of content, as per the company