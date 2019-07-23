comscore Mi turns 5: Rs 5 flash sale for Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Mi turns 5: Buy the Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32 inch for Rs 5
News

Mi turns 5: Buy the Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32 inch for Rs 5

Deals

As a part of 'Mi Turns 5' campaign, Xiaomi will be hosting a Rs 5 flash sale today for Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32.

  • Published: July 23, 2019 9:42 AM IST
Xiaomi Mi LED 4A TV Pro 32

Xiaomi successfully completed 5 years in the Indian market on July 15. During this period, the Chinese company not only launched smartphones but also accessories, smart IoT products and more. As a part of ‘Mi Turns 5’ campaign, Xiaomi will be hosting a Rs 5 flash sale today for Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32. Notably, the quantity will be limited and will be offered to participants on a first-come, first-serve basis. Users can claim the product on July 23 at 4:00PM and 6:00PM. Xiaomi says “a coupon will be automatically added to their account and the order will have to be placed within 6 hours. The user will then receive the product.”

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32: Price in India, features, features

Currently, the Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32 from Xiaomi is available for Rs 12,499. Those interested can even get five percent off with SBI credit cards, which is also valid on EMI transactions. To recall, the Chinese company launched the TV alongside the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphones earlier this year. The 32-inch Mi LED TV 4A Pro TV integrates Android TV and core Google features including Google Assistant.

Talking about the features and specifications, the Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32 features a 32-inch HD ready display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. It offers support for 60Hz refresh rate and 178-degree wide viewing angle. The TV comes with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage option. It is powered by a 64-bit quad-core Amlogic processor. The chipset reportedly comes with 7th generation imaging engine which aids in brighter pictures and clear details. It also comes bundled with one remote which can be used to both control the TV and the set-top box.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

The Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32 weighs 3.9kg without the base and 4kg with the base. It comes equipped with dual 10W stereo speakers for an equivalent output of 20W. In terms of connectivity, the TV includes two USB 2.0 ports, three HDMI port with one containing ARC, ethernet port, AV port and more. Xiaomi’s budget TV also supports WiFi for wireless connectivity. The TV runs Patchwall UI on Android TV. The Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32 offers 7,00,000+ hours of content, as per the company

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 23, 2019 9:42 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Vivo Y90 specifications, images and price leaked
thumb-img
News
Honor India records 1500% sales growth on Amazon
thumb-img
News
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 gets a price cut in India

Editor's Pick

Asus 6Z software update rolling out
News
Asus 6Z software update rolling out
Xiaomi Redmi 7A to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A to go on sale today at 12PM

Honor 9X Pro features including liquid cooling and extended Wi-Fi teased

News

Honor 9X Pro features including liquid cooling and extended Wi-Fi teased

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro next sale on July 29

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro next sale on July 29

Realme 3i first sale in India today: Price, launch offers, specs

News

Realme 3i first sale in India today: Price, launch offers, specs

Sponsored

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Review

Oppo K3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 hands-on and first impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review

Thomson 55-inch 4K Android TV review

Asus 6Z software update rolling out

Xiaomi Redmi 7A to go on sale today at 12PM

Honor 9X Pro features including liquid cooling and extended Wi-Fi teased

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro next sale on July 29

Realme 3i first sale in India today: Price, launch offers, specs

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Related Topics

Related Stories

Mi turns 5: Buy the Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32 inch for Rs 5

Deals

Mi turns 5: Buy the Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32 inch for Rs 5
Xiaomi Redmi 7A to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A to go on sale today at 12PM
Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro next sale on July 29

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro next sale on July 29
Xiaomi becomes youngest company on Fortune Global 500 list for 2019

News

Xiaomi becomes youngest company on Fortune Global 500 list for 2019
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Review

Review

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Review

हिंदी समाचार

Coolpad COOL 3 PLUS Review: एंट्री सेगमेंट का मजबूत दावेदार

Mi Flash sale: भारत में Xiaomi को 5 साल हुए पूरे, 5 रुपये में खरीदें Mi LED TV 4A PRO और कई स्मार्टफोन

Realme 3i flipkart Sale : आज दोपहर 12 बजे शुरू होगी सेल, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स की पूरी जानकारी

Nokia 6.2 और Nokia 7.2 अगले महीने अगस्त की शुरुआत में भारत में हो सकते हैं लॉन्च

Google Pixel 4 और Pixel 4XL का स्क्रीन प्रोटेक्टर सामने आया, पता चली ये जानकारी

News

Asus 6Z software update rolling out
News
Asus 6Z software update rolling out
Xiaomi Redmi 7A to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A to go on sale today at 12PM
Honor 9X Pro features including liquid cooling and extended Wi-Fi teased

News

Honor 9X Pro features including liquid cooling and extended Wi-Fi teased
Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro next sale on July 29

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro next sale on July 29
Realme 3i first sale in India today: Price, launch offers, specs

News

Realme 3i first sale in India today: Price, launch offers, specs