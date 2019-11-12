Micromax Days Sale event offers impressive deals on Flipkart

Smartphone maker Micromax has teamed up with e-commerce giant Flipkart. As part of the team-up, the company is holding a sale event called Micromax Days. This sale event kicked off on November 11 and will conclude tomorrow on November 13. As part of the sale event, the company is offering impressive discounts on most of its devices across different lineups. The on-sale devices include both Micromax and Yu-branded smartphones. Interested users can head to Flipkart to make the purchase in case they are interested in any of the deals.

Micromax Days sale event details

Taking a closer look at the Flipkart landing page for the sale event, we get sufficient information about the pricing. The page includes both the launch price as well as the discounted prices of all the devices on sale. First up we have the Micromax Evok Dual Note with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The device is now available for just Rs 4,499 instead of Rs 9,999. It comes with a 5.5-inch display with FHD resolution and a dual-camera setup on the back.

Other devices include Micromax Spark GO, N12, Infinity, N11, Infinity Pro, Evok Dual Note 4GB RAM variant, and Bharat 5 Pro. Yu-branded devices include the Yu Ace and Yu Yunique 2 Plus. Taking about the pricing, the Spark GO is now available for Rs 2,999 instead of Rs 4,999. N12 is available for Rs 6,499 instead of Rs 14,999 with N12 at Rs 5,499 instead of Rs 12,999. Moving beyond, Infinity is now available for Rs 5,199 instead of Rs 9,999 during the sale. Infinity Pro is priced at Rs 6,699 instead of Rs 13,999.

Evok Dual Note 4GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 4,999 instead of Rs 11,499. Users can also opt for Bharat 5 Pro for just Rs 4,899 instead of Rs 10,999. Moving to the pricing of Yu-branded devices, Yu Ace is available for Rs 3,999 instead of Rs 7,999. The 3GB RAM variant for Yu Ace is priced at Rs 4,999. The last device in the list, Yu Yunique 2 Plus is available for Rs 3,499 instead of Rs 7,999.