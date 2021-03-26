comscore Micromax In 1 budget smartphone sale in India today on Flipkart: Top 5 features, price, specs
Micromax In 1 goes on sale in India today on Flipkart: Top 5 features, price of all variants

Micromax In 1 goes on sale in India today for the first time since launch. The Redmi Note 10 competitor will be available starting 12noon on Flipkart and Micromax’s official website.

Micromax In 1 sale in India on Flipkart

Micromax In 1 goes on sale in India today for the first time since its launch. The Redmi Note 10 and the Poco M3 competitor will be available starting 12noon on Flipkart and Micromax’s official website. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days deals on 65-inch TVs: Samsung The Frame, Motorola ZX, Vu Premium, and more

Some of the key specifications of the Micromax In 1 include MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 48-megapixel quad rear cameras, 18W fast charging support, among others. Also Read - Holi Special Sale on Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm: Up to 40 percent discount on Samsung, iPhone, Vivo, Poco phones

Micromax In 1 price in India

Micromax In 1 comes in two RAM and storage variants. The base model includes 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage while the top-end variant includes 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Also Read - Flipkart Poco Days sale ends March 23: Deals on Poco X3, Poco M3, Poco X2, Poco M2 Pro

As far as the pricing is concerned, the 4GB RAM version comes with a price tag of Rs 9,999. The top-end model of the smartphone with 6GB RAM is priced at Rs 11,499.

With this aggressive price tag, Micromax aims to take on the likes of rivals from Chinese smartphone manufacturers such as the Redmi Note 10, the Poco M3, among others.

Micromax In 1: Top 5 features

-The Micromax In 1 is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There’s a microSD card support as well that allows to expand the storage up to 256GB.

-The smartphone comes packed with a 6.67-inch punch hole FHD+ infinity display. It does include slightly thick bezels on the sides.

-In terms of cameras, the Micromax In 1 packs triple cameras at the back including a 48-megapixel primary sensor + 2-megapixel macro + 2-megapixel depth sensor. The camera offers several modes: AF, Portrait, Night Mode, HDR, AI, Slow Motion Mode, Panoroma. On the front, the Micromax smartphone includes an 8-megapixel sensor for clicking selfies.

– The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support in the box.

– In terms of software, the Micromax In 1 offers a clean, stock Android like user experience, which is rarely available at this price tag.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 26, 2021 11:29 AM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Moto G100 स्मार्टफोन Snapdragon 870 प्रोसेसर के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Moto G50 स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, कम कीमत में मिलेगा 5G का मजा

Micromax In 1 की पहली सेल, सस्ते में खरीद सकते हैं दमदार स्मार्टफोन

iPhone यूजर्स के लिए FAU-G का इंतजार खत्म, iOS पर डाउनलोड के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध

Samsung Galaxy A52 Review in Hindi: दमदार फीचर्स वाला 'परफेक्ट' मिड रेंज स्मार्टफोन

