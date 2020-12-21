comscore Micromax In 1b sale on December 22: Price in India, offers | BGR India
Micromax In 1b sale on December 22: Price in India, offers and more

Micromax In 1b will go on sale on the company site and Flipkart at 12 AM on December 22. The smartphone starts at Rs 6,999.

Micromax In 1b

Image: Micromax

Micromax In 1b was launched in India a few weeks ago. The smartphone is all set to go on sale in the country on Tuesday. The Micromax In 1b went on sale for the first time in India on December 10. The company had claimed that the smartphone went out of stock during the first sale. We expect the phone to be available in a lot more quantity this time. The Micromax In 1b price in India starts at Rs 6,999. Also Read - Cheaper Micromax In 1b Android Go edition India launch soon, details here

The Micromax In 1b will go on sale on the company site and Flipkart at 12 AM on December 22. The smartphone comes in two variants including 2GB RAM + 32GB storage at Rs 6,999 and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage at Rs 7,999. With this smartphone, Micromax will aim to take on the likes of Redmi 9A, Realme C series models, among others. Also Read - Micromax In 1b goes on sale: Price in India, specs and sale offers

Customers can get access to sale deals including no-cost EMI, instant cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, and 10 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card. The Micromax In 1b comes in three colour options including Blue, Green, and Purple. Also Read - Micromax In Note 1, In Note 1b launched in India: Price, specifications and other details

Micromax In 1b specifications

The Micromax In 1b comes packed with a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. On the hardware front, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 processor paired with MediaTek’s HyperEngine Gaming technology, up to 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The smartphone comes in two variants. The base model with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage while the top end model includes 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The storage space can be expanded up to 128GB through a microSD card.

On the camera front, the Micromax In 1b comes packed with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. On the front the phone includes an 8-megapixel camera for selfies.

One of the key highlights of the Micromax In 1b is the battery. The phone includes a massive 5000mAh battery paired with 10W fast charging support through micro USB port. The phone also includes support for 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and GPS/ A-GPS. It also comes with support for dual-SIM cards.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  Published Date: December 21, 2020 2:23 PM IST

Best Sellers