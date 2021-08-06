Micromax In 2b budget phone goes on sale today Flipkart: Is it worth buying?

Micromax In 2b was launched in India last month to take on the likes of other phones at the under Rs 10,000 such as the Redmi 9, the Redmi 9 Power, the Samsung Galaxy F02s, the Realme C11, among others. The Micromax In 2b starts at a price tag of Rs 7,999 and goes up to Rs 8,999. Also Read - Micromax Airfunk 1, Airfunk 1 Pro starting at Rs 1,299 launched in India

The Micromax In 2b comes in two variants. The base model of the budget smartphone includes 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. This version comes at a price of Rs 7,999. The top-end model of the smartphone comes packed with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage at a price tag of Rs 8,999. Also Read - Micromax In 2b first impressions: A decent desi phone at budget

The phone comes in three colour options including blue, black and green. Interested buyers can head to Flipkart as well as Micromax official website. The sale will begin at 12pm on both these platforms. Also Read - Micromax In 2b launched with 5000mAh battery, 6GB RAM in India: Check price, specs

Micromax In 2b specifications

For the aggressive price point, we must give it to Micromax In 2b for offering such a clean and sturdy design. As far as specifications are concerned, the In 2b comes packed a 6.52-inch HD+ dot drop notch display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 89 percent screen-to-body ratio, and screen resolution of 720×1600 pixels.

One of the biggest highlights of the Micromax In 2b budget smartphone is the battery. The phone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for Type-C port and 10W charging in the box. It is powered by UNISOC T610 processor paired with upto 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

There is an expandable storage support as well. Micromax allows storage expansion via microSD card via up to 256GB. One of the key highlights of the phone is its stock Android interface. On the software front, the phone runs on Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box.

Micromax In 2b features two cameras at the back consisting of a 13-megapixel primary lens and 2-megapixel secondary lens paired with LED flash. On the front, the phone includes a 5-megapixel selfie shooter for selfies and video calls.

Overall, the Micromax In 2b looks like a great option to consider at the price point. The Micromax smartphone offers a clean as well as sturdy design with great build quality. The bigger screen offers a much better viewing experience to users when compared to the competition devices. On paper, the phone looks decent in terms of camera, battery and performance, we will share more about real life usage in the full review of the phone next week. Stay tuned!