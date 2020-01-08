Micromax Spark Go, Yu Ace, and more discounted on Flipkart

Micromax may not be the most popular smartphone brand in India any longer. However, its smartphones are still sold in select segment. Now, in order to capitalize on this interest, Flipkart is offering Micromax smartphones at discount. Called Micromax Days, the sale is being held from January 6 to January 9 and customers will get discounts on major smartphones. The discount is also applicable on Yu-branded smartphones during this four days sale on Flipkart. Here is a look at top offers.

Yu Ace starting from Rs 3,999

Yu Ace, the entry-level smartphone from Micromax, is getting a discount of up to Rs 4,000. The base variant with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage is available for Rs 3,999. The 3GB RAM variant with 32GB storage is available for Rs 4,799. Both the models were previously available for Rs 7,999 and Rs 8,999 respectively. The Yu Ace features a 5.45-inch HD+ display, MediaTek MT6739WW SoC, 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 4,000mAh battery.

Watch: Top 5 Smartphones to launch in January 2020

Micromax Spark Go

During the sale, Micromax Spark Go is being discounted to Rs 2,799. The smartphone was earlier available for Rs 4,999 and is getting a discount of Rs 2,200. The device comes with 1GB, 8GB storage, SC9832E processor, 5-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front camera. The smartphone is equipped with a small 5-inch display and packs a 2,000mAh battery.

Micromax Bharat 5 Pro

Micromax Bharat 5 Pro is getting a 59 percent discount during the sale on Flipkart. The smartphone with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is being discounted to Rs 4,499. Customers can also get extra 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. The smartphone is equipped with a 5.2-inch HD display and MediaTek MT6737 processor. It has a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. Under the hood, it packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Micromax Canvas Infinity

Micromax Canvas Infinity, another popular smartphone from the Indian brand, is available with 50 percent off. The smartphone, which generally retails for Rs 9,999, is now available for Rs 4,999. There is no cost EMI option starting from Rs 417 per month. There is a 5.7-inch HD display, Snapdragon 425 processor, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. For imaging, it offers a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 16-megapixel front camera. It packs a 2,900mAh battery and comes in black color.

Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro

The Canvas Infinity Pro from Micromax is getting 53 percent off. The device is available for Rs 6,499, a discount of Rs 7,500 over its regular retail price. The smartphone comes with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and supports expandable up to 128GB. There is also a 16-megapixel rear camera and 20-megapixel + 8-megapixel dual front camera. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor and packs a 3,000mAh battery.

Other offers on Micromax smartphones

During Micromax Days sale on Flipkart, Micromax Dual 4 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 4,999. The Micromax iOne is available for Rs 3,899 while N11 is available for Rs 5,599. The Evok Note from Micromax is available starting from Rs 3,999 while Evok Dual Note is available for Rs 4,499. Yu Yunique Plus and Micromax N12 are available for Rs 3,499 and 6,599 respectively.

Story Timeline