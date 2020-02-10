comscore Micromax Yu Ace, Canvas Infinity, Spark Go get discount | BGR India
Micromax Yu Ace, Canvas Infinity, Spark Go get discount on Flipkart: Check out offers

Check out the discount and deals available on Micromax smartphones during the sale on Flipkart.

  Published: February 10, 2020 2:50 PM IST
Micromax may no longer be the top smartphone brand in the country. Once the market leader, the company has lost favor among consumers. However, it continues to sell smartphones in the country. Called Micromax Days, the sale is being held from February 10 to February 13. There is no mention of any discount in particular on these devices. If you are in the market for new devices, here is a look at top deals.

Yu Ace

Yu Ace, the entry-level smartphone from Micromax, is getting big discount on Flipkart. The base variant with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage is available for Rs 3,799. The 3GB RAM variant with 32GB storage is available for Rs 4,799. This is the lowest price yet on the smartphone. Both the models were previously available for Rs 7,999 and Rs 8,999 respectively. The Yu Ace features a 5.45-inch HD+ display, MediaTek MT6739WW SoC, 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 4,000mAh battery.

Micromax Spark Go

During the Micromax Days sale on Flipkart, the Micromax Spark Go is being discounted to Rs 2,799. The smartphone is getting a discount of Rs 2,200. The device comes with 1GB, 8GB storage, SC9832E processor, 5-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front camera. The smartphone is equipped with a small 5-inch display and packs a 2,000mAh battery.

Micromax Bharat 5 Pro

Micromax Bharat 5 Pro with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is being discounted to Rs 4,499. The smartphone is equipped with a 5.2-inch HD display and MediaTek MT6737 processor. It has a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. Under the hood, it packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme Days sale starts today: Check deals on Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5 Pro, Realme C2 and more

Micromax Canvas Infinity

Micromax Canvas Infinity, which retails for Rs 9,999, is now available for Rs 4,499. The smartphone was recently available for a discount of Rs 4,999. It is being discounted further by Rs 500 during the sale. With Canvas Infinity, you get a 5.7-inch HD display, Snapdragon 425 processor, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. For imaging, it offers a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 16-megapixel front camera. It packs a 2,900mAh battery and comes in black color.

Other offers on smartphones

Other offers during Micromax Days sale include Micromax Dual 4 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage for Rs 4,999. The Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro is available for Rs 6,499. The Evok Note from Micromax is available starting from Rs 3,999 while 4GB RAM variant of Evok Dual Note is available for Rs 4,499.

  Published Date: February 10, 2020 2:50 PM IST

