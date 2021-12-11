Microsoft is offering up to 50% off on Microsoft 365 subscription to select users: Report

Microsoft is trying a new way to stop privacy and this time it may be something that even the pirates will like. Pirated copies of its software is probably one of the biggest pain points of Microsoft. The company has been trying to get piracy reduced by implementing stricter software firewalls. However, appeasement seems to be the next big trick up Microsoft’s sleeves. Also Read - What will the metaverse look like in 2022?

Microsoft is offering discounts to users who are currently using the pirated version of their Microsoft 365 software. Some users with pirated copies have seen pop ups of offers from Microsoft, according to a report by Ghacks. Also Read - Google offering YouTube Premium subscribers free access to PC Game Pass, but there's a catch

One of the users on Office 2019 witnessed a small banner on top saying, “Get up to 50% off. For a limited time, save up to 50% on a genuine Microsoft 365 subscription”. Also Read - Google is bringing Android games to Windows PCs in 2022

If the user decides to click on the banner, they are taken to Microsoft website which shows the benefits of moving to genuine software from the company. The site also listed the problems with pirated software which included:

-Exposure to virus and malware attacks

-Corrupted files and data loss

-Inability to receive critical updates or edit files

The user who received the offer clicked on the banner and it went through. A user who clicked on the promo without being on a pirated account couldn’t get any discount.

Microsoft was only offering the discount for the online version of the apps and not the offline desktop suite. The company may have expected users who converted to genuine products to continue to use their products along with a monthly or yearly fee.