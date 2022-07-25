iPhone 13 at Rs 67,100 is good deal if you missed Amazon Prime Day sale

Amazon Prime Day Sale was full of some very good deals while it lasted. Since it was a two-day event (July 23 – July 24), the sale ended Sunday earlier this week. And like always, some people missed buying that phone or that laptop in the sale. While the discounts were good, the fact that you could get extra discounts and cashback on online payments with certain credit cards sweetened the offer. Fret not if you could not. If iPhone 13 is what you planned to buy at a discounted price but could not, there is another offer that is totally worth checking out. Also Read - Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Dates, deals, and offers in India announced

Apple Authorised Reseller Aptronix is celebrating its 11th anniversary with discounts on the entire range of Apple products. You can visit its website to check out those deals, but I am talking about one particular deal. The deal on the iPhone 13. Aptronix is selling the iPhone 13 for an effective price of Rs 67,100. Here is how the deal works. Also Read - Amazon Prime Day sale last day: Best affordable student laptops available under Rs 30,000

iPhone 13 deal

Aptronix has slashed the price of the iPhone 13 by 11 percent. That means the iPhone 13 is available to buy at Rs 71,111 after the discount on the original price of Rs 79,900. You do not have to use any coupon or a credit card to be able to grab this discount. But the deal does not end here. You can shave off an extra Rs 4,000 on the deal. However, that requires you to meet one condition. A credit card. If you make an online payment for the iPhone 13 using an HDFC Bank credit card, you will be eligible for a cashback of Rs 4,000. This cashback will not be credited instantly but within 120 days of the purchase. So, while the iPhone 13 price comes down to Rs 67,100 effectively, you will have to make an upfront payment of Rs 71,111.

The HDFC Bank credit card offer on the iPhone 13 is applicable to both online and offline orders. This means you could either order the iPhone 13 from Aptronix website or just visit their physical store. Speaking of which, Aptronix does not have many physical stores across the country, which limits its online reach, as well. You will have to check if your location is serviceable or not. You can do that by entering your pin code on the Aptronix website.

Other than the deal on the iPhone 13, Aptronix is selling different models of the iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac at discounts.