News

Missed iPhone 13 deal on Flipkart? JioMart kicks off big discount offer

Deals

JioMart is hosting the Tyohaar Ready Sale in which it is selling the popular Apple iPhone 13 at under Rs 55,000, but the offer may not last long.

Apple iPhone 13

JioMart is selling the iPhone 13 for as low as roughly Rs 54,000.

The festive season kicked off with an extravaganza of deals and offers on some of the popular gadgets. The last year’s iPhone 13 can easily be one of the most anticipated deals. A handful of customers managed to get the iPhone 13 at under the Rs 50,000 deal on Flipkart, but possibly due to a stock crunch, hundreds of buyers were left disgruntled after the deal price of the iPhone 13 rose steeply. If you are still hoping to get a good deal on iPhone 13, JioMart is running its Tyohaar Ready Sale between September 30 and October 1 where it said it will sell the iPhone 13 for as low as Rs 53,900. Also Read - JioMart festive sale offers up to 80 percent off on smartphones and electronics

Like other festive sales, the one on JioMart also has a slew of offers and card discounts that bring down the price of the iPhone 13. At Rs 53,900, the iPhone 13 is still a better deal than what Flipkart has on its website. Even though Flipkart was doling out the most attractive offer on the iPhone 13 towards the beginning of its Big Billion Days sale, the prices throughout the sale have mostly been lower than expected. Some orders even ended up enraging customers when they received items such as detergent soaps instead, but that’s another story for another day. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022 vs Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022: Check best deal on iPhone 13

If you have been waiting for a decent, if not good, deal on the iPhone 13, here is what the JioMart sale offers: Also Read - iPhone 13 price cut, iPhone 12 discounted on Flipkart, Amazon: How to save more money

JioMart offer

The discounted price of the iPhone 13 128GB on JioMart is Rs 59,900, which is Rs 10,000 less than the original price of Rs 69,900. This offer is available to everyone, while for additional discounts, you will need an HDFC Bank or Axis Bank credit card, in addition to using several coupons to bring down the price. Some other discounts will be automatically available to you for meeting certain requirements, such as using the MyJio app, during the sale. At the time of writing, the iPhone 13 128GB was down to an effective price of Rs 53,900.

The only catch for this offer is the location. Most prime locations were not serviceable at the time of writing, so you must check whether or not JioMart is delivering to your location.

  • Published Date: September 30, 2022 3:21 PM IST
