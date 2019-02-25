Month-end mobiles fest on Flipkart: Deals on Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2, Poco F1, Samsung Galaxy A7 and more

The month of February is about to end, but there is no end for smartphone deals. E-commerce site Flipkart is having a month-end mobiles fest between February 25 and February 28 where there will be discounts on top smartphones. Users can also take advantage of the exchange offer to get a smartphone of their choice for less. There are also EMI options that one can opt for using a credit or debit card. Here’s a look at all the smartphone deals.

Xiaomi Poco F1

Xiaomi launched its flagship killer under the Poco brand name, and the first smartphone to launch was the Poco F1. The smartphone comes with top of the line hardware, dual rear cameras, and more at a very aggressive pricing. Launched at the starting price of Rs 20,999, it is now available for as low as Rs 19,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The higher model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 22,999, whereas the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 27,999. Flipkart is offering extra discount of up to Rs 3,000 on exchange when you sell your old smartphone for a new Poco F1.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

The Zenfone Max Pro M2 brings features like a notched display, dual rear cameras, stock Android and a 5,000mAh battery at an affordable price. The base model with 32GB storage is priced at Rs 11,999, whereas the 64GB storage model is priced at Rs 13,999. When you exchange your old smartphone, you can get up to Rs 13,750 off. No cost EMI options starting at Rs 2,334 are also available.

The Zenfone Max Pro M1 also gets a flat price cut of Rs 1,500, after which the price starts at Rs 8,499 for the base model, and goes all the way up to Rs 12,499 for the top end model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Honor 9N

The Honor 9N is an affordable smartphone with features like a notched display, dual rear cameras, a 16-megapixel front camera and more. The smartphone is available at an discounted price starting at Rs 8,499 for 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, Rs 10,499 for 4GB RAM with 64GB storage model, and Rs 17,999 for 128GB storage model. No cost EMI options start at Rs 1,417 per month, and there are exchange offers that one can go for too.

Asus Zenfone 5Z

The flagship smartphone from Asus, the Zenfone 5Z, recently got a price cut and it is now available for Rs 28,999 for the top end variant with 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. The smartphone comes with dual rear cameras, an 8-megapixel front camera with face unlock feature, a 3,300mAh battery with fast charging, and much more. EMIs start at Rs 964 and exchange offer with maximum bonus up to Rs 13,750 is also available.

Samsung Galaxy A7

Samsung’s first smartphone with triple rear cameras, the Galaxy A7, recently got a massive price cut and it is now available for Rs 18,990 (64GB). There is also another model with 128GB higher storage and it is priced at Rs 22,990. The triple camera setup includes a 24-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel depth sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. Up front, there is a 24-megapixel selfie snapper as well. EMI options start at Rs 631 per month, whereas exchange discount of up to Rs 13,750 can also be availed.

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung has just launched the Galaxy S10-series smartphones in India, and the prices start upwards of Rs 55,000. However, if you don’t mind a two-generation old device, the Galaxy S8 is available for Rs 30,990. For the price, you get a compact smartphone with an edge-to-edge display, front and back glass design, IP68 certification for water and dust resistance, wireless charging, and much more. You can also exchange your old smartphone and get up to Rs 13,750 as exchange bonus.

Google Pixel 2 XL

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are the latest flagship smartphones from Google, launched in October last year. Besides the improvements that they bring, these smartphones also come with the best smartphone cameras. If you don’t mind opting for a one-year-old smartphone, the Pixel 2 XL is still a good option and it is priced just at Rs 37,999 for the 64GB storage model. You can also exchange your old smartphone and get up to Rs 13,750 off.

LG V30+

Lastly, Flipkart is also offering a heavy discount on the LG V30+ 128GB storage model, and you can buy it just for Rs 24,999. Just like other flagship smartphones, there is an exchange discount of up to Rs 13,750 that you can avail. For the price, the smartphone offers a 6-inch QHD+ display, a dual rear camera, and more.

Yes, it is a two-year old smartphone running on Snapdragon 835 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM, but it could be a good option for users who have been looking for an affordable smartphone with flagship hardware.