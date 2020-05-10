comscore Mother's Day 2020: Huawei offers special discount on wearables
Mother's Day 2020: Huawei offers special discount on wearables

The ones that are available in the offer are Huawei Watch GT, Huawei Watch GT 2 and the Huawei Band 4.

  Published: May 10, 2020 6:22 PM IST
Chinese tech company Huawei has a special offer on the occasion of Mother’s day. The company has announced that it is offering a special discount on select wearables. The ones that are available in the offer are Huawei Watch GT, Huawei Watch GT 2 and the Huawei Band 4. Huawei is offering a flat Rs 2,000 discount on the various models on these smart wearables. These discounted prices are available on Amazon as well as Flipkart. Also Read - Mother's Day 2020: Here are some great gifting ideas for our mothers

In terms of the pricing, the classic variant of Huawei Watch GT is available for Rs 10,990. While the Sports and Active variants are available for Rs 8,990. The Sports variant of the Huawei Watch GT 2 is available for Rs 14,990, the Leather for Rs 16,990 and the Metal for Rs 20,990. The Huawei Band 4 is now available for Rs 1,899. Also Read - PUBG Mobile wants you to teach you mother to play for this Mother's Day

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Samsung Mobile has also announced two new deals in the Indian market.  As part of the deals, the company is offering some interesting discounts on the purchase of two of its flagship devices. These two devices include the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and the Samsung Galaxy S20. In fact, the offer available for the S20 is applicable for the entire S20 lineup. These offers are aimed at providing better value to potential Z Flip and S20 buyers. Let’s check out the details regarding the offers that Samsung is offering on Mother’s Day here. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy S20 Mother's Day deals revealed; Here are the details

According to the announcement, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip buyers will get a pair of Galaxy Buds+ for Rs 3,999. This will allow them to save Rs 7,991 as the official price of Buds+ is Rs 11,990. Moving on to the Galaxy S20 lineup, users will be able to buy Samsung Care+ for just Rs 1,999. This is a 50 percent discount over the actual price of Samsung Care Plus. Talking about Samsung Care Plus, buyers get different packs offering different benefits. These include extended warranty pack, screen protection pack, and accidental damage and liquid damage pack. All these are eligible for just one year.

  • Published Date: May 10, 2020 6:22 PM IST

