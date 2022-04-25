Garmin, a smartwatch company, has announced massive discounts on its smartwatches on the occasion of Mother’s Day. The company has announced a discount of up to Rs 6,000 on its Venu SQ GPS smartwatch series that includes Venu SQ, White/Light Gold, Venu SQ and Venu SQ Music. Also Read - Not just iPhone 14, Apple Watch is also expected to feature satellite connectivity

The highlights of the smartwatch series include elegant design, health tracking features like pulse Ox2, abnormal heart rate alerts, respiration tracking, body battery energy monitoring, stress tracking, menstrual cycle monitoring, sleep monitoring and preloaded workouts. In terms of battery, the smartwatches can offer up to six days of battery life in smartwatch mode, and up to 14 hours in GPS mode, claims Garmin. Also Read - Best smartwatch you can buy under Rs 2000

Notably, the discounts announced are valid till May 8 across Amazon.in, Tata Cliq, synergizer.co.in and Bajaj Finserv.in. For offline purchases, you can buy the Venu SQ GPS smartwatch series with discounts on Helios Watch Store and Just In Time outlets. Also Read - Dizo Watch S to go on sale at Rs 1,999: Alternatives that you can consider buying

Celebrate Mother’s Day with Garmin.

Get up to INR 6000 on our bestseller, Venu SQ GPS Smartwatch on this Mother’s Day and make your mothers feel special.

Mother’s Day deals: Garmin Venu SQ GPS smartwatch series new pricing

Venu SQ, White/Light Gold was earlier available at Rs 20,990 in India. After a discount of Rs 6,000, the smartwatch is now selling at Rs 14,990. Venu SQ on the other hand is currently available with a price tag of Rs 15,990, down from Rs 20,990. It is selling at a discount of Rs 5,000 during the ongoing Mother’s Day sale.

The most expensive Venu SQ Music model was earlier priced at Rs 25,990 in India. After a discount of Rs 5,000, the smartwatch is available at a price of Rs 20,990.

As per a statement by the company, “The Venu SQ GPS smartwatches series come with cutting-edge technology and elegant design. The smartwatch delivers meaningful in-depth data insights on the overall health and wellness of the users, which makes it a perfect gift for mothers to honor Mother’s Day as focusing on their health becomes a lot easier and also for all users looking to achieve their fitness goals.”