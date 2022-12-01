comscore Moto E40 gets a price drop on Flipkart: Check the new price
  Moto E40 Gets A Price Cut In India Now Costs Rs 8599
Moto E40 gets a price cut in India, now costs Rs 8,599

The budget Motorola Moto E40 smartphone has received a price cut on Flipkart. The smartphone can be picked up at around Rs 8,500.

  • Motorola Moto E40 has received a price cut on Flipkart.
  • The device now starts at Rs 8,599.
  • It also has exchange offer and supports EMI trasaction.
Last year, Motorola launched the Moto E40 smartphone in the entry-level segment. The device has a 90Hz display, triple cameras, and a big battery. It was initially launched for Rs 9,499. Now, however, it has received a price cut in the country. Also Read - Motorola launches Moto E30 budget phone with a 5000mAh battery at around Rs 10,000

The device is now priced at around Rs 8,500. Also Read - Phones launched last week: Realme GT Neo 2, Moto E40, OnePlus 9RT, and more

Motorola Moto E40 new price in India

The Motorola Moto E40 is now down to Rs 8,599 from its launch price of Rs 9,499. Apparently, it was sold for even lower at Rs 8,299 as a Black Friday deal last week. Also Read - Motorola Moto E40 budget smartphone launched in India with a price under Rs 10,000

It is available in three color options – Carbon Gray and Pink Clay. If interested, you can purchase it via Flipkart.

Motorola Moto E40 specifications

The Motorola Moto E40 is still a decent smartphone for the price. It has a 6.5-inch punch-hole display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is an IPS LCD panel with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720  pixels.

It is powered by the Unisoc T700 SoC paired with Mali G52 GPU. It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage. The storage is expandable via a microSD card slot.

The smartphone has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 48MP main lens having Phase Detection Auto Focus. It is assisted by a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has an 8MP camera for taking selfies. Both the front and rear cameras are capable of shooting 1080p videos.

As for the battery, it packs a big 5,000mAhcell with support for 10W charging speed. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The device only supports 4G and has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 as some of the connectivity options.

Unlike some other phones, the E40 comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack to connect your wired headphones. It also has a speaker setup at the bottom.

  Published Date: December 1, 2022 11:42 AM IST
