Moto G 5G price drops in Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

Motorola launched the Moto G 5G last month as a performance-oriented and slightly premium offering in the rather-ignored sub-Rs 25,000 "affordable midrange" segment. At the time, the phone launched for Rs 20,999 and we praised it for the value it offers. With the Xiaomi Mi 10i now in the same league, it only makes for an interesting choice in this segment. However, Motorola goes a step ahead for the upcoming Flipkart sale by dropping the price on the Moto G 5G by Rs 2,000.

Flipkart is going to host its Big Saving Days sale from January 20 and it has listed a couple of notable offers during the sale. One of the most fascinating ones is the Moto G 5G that comes with a notable discount of Rs 2,000. Hence, you can actually buy this Motorola phone for Rs 18,999 during the sale period, without any asterisks or hidden card discounts.

Those making the transaction via HDFC Bank Cards and EMI options will be eligible to get an additional discount of 10 percent on the price.

Moto G 5G: Is it a good choice during the sale?

At its original price of Rs 20,999, the Moto G 5G was great value for lots of buyers. With the discount applied, it becomes the most affordable smartphone in India to offer 5G connectivity with its Snapdragon 750G chip. The Snapdragon 750G chip is only used in this one and the Xiaomi Mi 10i, the latter not enjoying any major discount. Only ICICI Bank users can avail a 10 percent discount on Amazon.

At Rs 18,999, the Moto G 5G offers a lot of smartphone with a clean Android experience. Unlike the Mi 10i, the Moto G 5G runs on a near-stock version of Android 10 with certain Motorola customization bits. There are no third-party pre-loaded apps, except for Facebook on this phone. Motorola has promised the Android 11 update on this handset soon.

The Snapdragon 750G is capable of handling resource-intensive games and multitasking loads without sweating. Paired with the 5000mAh battery, this is a phone that lasts easily an entire day under moderate to heavy usage. Most users could even find the phone working for close to two days without seeking a recharge.

The rear camera setup is fairly good for most casual photographers and Motorola usually keeps on improving the camera performance with subsequent updates. However, the Mi 10i is still superior with its 108-megapixel camera. The design of the Moto G 5G may also appear dull when compared to Mi 10i.

On the whole, at Rs 18,999, the Moto G 5G is a great option to consider, especially for mobile gamers and stock Android lovers.