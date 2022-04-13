comscore Moto G22 to go on first sale in India today: Price, sale offers and more
Motorola recently launched Moto G22 in India at a price of Rs 10,999. The highlights of the newly launched smartphone include a 90Hz refresh rate display, a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W TurboPower charging and a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset. The smartphone is set to go on the first sale in India today at 12pm on Flipkart. Also Read - Motorola Moto G52 with a 90Hz AMOLED display, a 5000 mAh battery launched

Moto G22 pricing, sale offers

Moto G22 is launched in one single storage variant of 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. This variant is priced at Rs 10,999 in India. As for the colours, Moto G22 is available in Cosmic Black, Iceberg Blue, and Mint Green colour variants. Also Read - Moto G22 with MediaTek Helio G37 processor launched in India: Pricing, availability, specs

The smartphone will go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart. In terms of sale offers, buyers can get an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on ICICI Bank credit cards and credit EMI transactions. Notably, this offer is valid till April 14 i.e. tomorrow only. Also Read - Moto G22 to launch in India on April 8: Check expected specs, price

Moto G22 specifications

Moto G22 features a 6.5-inch 90 Hz Max Vision display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Coming to the internals, the Moto G22 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 system-on-chip with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. The storage space of the phone can be expanded using a microSD card of 1TB space. The phone also comes with a dedicated dual SIM card slot.

The phone comes with a 16MP selfie camera that is placed inside a punch-hole display on the top. At the back, the Moto G22 sports a quad-rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor with quad-pixel technology, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a depth sensor and a macro vision sensor.

On the software front, Moto G22 runs the ‘near stock’ version of Android 12 mobile operating system. Motorola has assured to provide three years of security updates to the device. Coming to the battery, the Moto G22 is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that comes with support for 20W TurboPower fast charging technology.

  • Published Date: April 13, 2022 9:56 AM IST

