Motorola Moto G40 Fusion goes on sale today: Price, offers, specs

Motorola’s answer to the Redmi Note 10 Pro – the Moto G40 Fusion, will be up for grabs on Flipkart today. The sale will begin at 12 noon and will offer both the storage variants as well as both colour options. As part of the launch offers, you can get a discount of Rs 1,000 if you make the transaction via a ICICI credit or debit card. Also Read - Most affordable 108-megapixel camera phones you can buy in May 2021

The Moto G40 Fusion comes in two storage variants with different prices. The base version comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which will set you back by Rs 13,999. The higher-end variant offers 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, and that costs Rs 15,999. There’s also a Moto G60 that is based on the G40 Fusion but gets upgraded cameras and is also available on sale. Also Read - Moto G60 starts at Rs 17,999, sale in India today on Flipkart: Here’s what it offers

Moto G40 Fusion specs and features

The Moto G40 Fusion takes on the Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Realme 8. Motorola has gone highly competitive with the specifications but added a few of its signature extras to make for better value, at least on paper. Also Read - Motorola Moto G20 is the latest budget smartphone with a 90Hz display

Similar to the Redmi Note 10 Pro, the Moto G40 Fusion relies on the Snapdragon 732G, which at its price makes it the most affordable Snapdragon 732G phone. You can choose from 4GB or 6GB RAM, and 64GB or 128GB storage. Motorola offers a near-stock Android 11 experience with the usual Motorola customization additions. Additionally, the phone features the ThinkShield for Mobile security solution in-built.

There’s a 6.8-inch 1080p IPS LCD display with support for HDR10 colours and a refresh rate of 120Hz. As for the cameras, there’s a 64-megapixel main camera that is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The front camera features a 16-megapixel sensor.

Motorola has given the Moto G40 Fusion a massive 6000mAh battery that is paired to a 20W TurboPower charging solution. Some of the other features include a dedicated Google Assistant key, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a water-repellant construction.

The Moto G60 is 80 percent similar to the G40 Fusion, except for the cameras. The main camera on the G60 features a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 sensor, while the front camera gets a 32-megapixel sensor.