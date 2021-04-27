Moto G60 starts at Rs 17,999, sale in India today on Flipkart: Here’s what it offers

Moto G60 is set to go on sale in India today for the very first time. Launched alongside the Moto G40 Fusion last week, the Moto G60 starts at a price of Rs 17,999 for the sole 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Looking at the pricing, it is clear that the Moto G60 will take on the likes on phones such as the Realme 8 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy M31s. Also Read - Motorola Moto G20 is the latest budget smartphone with a 90Hz display

At the aggressive price point, the new Motorola smartphone brings several flagship features such as 120hz display, 108-megapixel primary rear camera, Snapdragon 732G SoC and much more. Also Read - Top 5G phones launched in India this week: Mi 11 Ultra, Realme 8 5G, Oppo A74 5G, and more

Let’s take a quick look at everything the Moto G60 offers to consumers and whether you should opt for it or not. Also Read - Moto G20 leaks as latest Motorola affordable smartphone: Check all specs, price

Motorola Moto G60 price in India

As mentioned, the Motorola Moto G60 comes in only one variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone comes with a price tag of Rs 17,999 and will be made available in two colours: Dynamic Gray and Frosted Champagne. The sale begins via Flipkart at 12pm today.

As a part of launch offer, consumers purchasing the Moto G60 will get Rs 1,500 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards and on ICICI debit/credit card EMI transactions. Flipkart has also announced to offer an exchange offer and no-cost EMI option.

Motorola Moto G60 specifications

Moto M60 comes packed with a 6.8-inch full-HD+ display with screen resolution of 1,080×2,460 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the software front, it runs on Android 11 with a stock interface.

On the camera front, the Moto G60 includes triple rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the phone includes a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with TurboPower 20 fast charging technology.