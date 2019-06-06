Moto G7 price in India cut by Rs 1,000; now available at Rs 15,990

Back in March this year, Motorola launched the Moto G7 smartphone in India. Less than two months later, the smartphone seems to have received its first price cut. As per IndiaShopps.com, offline retailers in India are offering Rs 1,000 discount on the Moto G7.

Moto G7 price in India

The Moto G7 was launched in India with a price tag of Rs 16,999. After the price cut, you will now be able to buy the smartphone for Rs 15,999. At this price you get a device with 64GB internal storage, and 4GB of RAM. Buyers have been given an option to choose between Ceramic Black and Clear White colors.

Currently, this price cut is only being offered by Motorola‘s offline retailers across the country. The report however adds that Flipkart too will soon offer this discount on its online platform. At the time of filing this story, the Moto G7 is available for Rs 16,999 on Flipkart.

Moto G7 features, specifications

To recap on the features and specifications, the Moto G7 sports a 6.2-inch LCD display with FHD+ (2270×1080 pixels) resolution, and 19:9 aspect ratio. In line with the current trend, there is a waterdrop notch at the top of the display. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chipset paired with 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage. One can also opt to buy a microSD card for expanding the storage up to 512GB.

For photography, the Moto G7 is equipped with a dual-camera setup at the back. This setup comprises of a 12-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. For video calling and selfies, there’s an 8-megapixel snapper up front.

Watch: Moto One Power First Look

The Lenovo-owned company has opted for a 3D glass build for the Moto G7. There is also a P2i water repellent coating, which should keep the device safe from an accidental splash of water. For security, there’s a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and on the software front, it runs Android 9 Pie. Making sure everything ticks is a 3,000mAh battery with