Motorola launched Moto G71 5G in India recently at a price of Rs 18,999. The smartphone comes with Snapdragon 695 processor, 6GB RAM, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W Turbo Charge. The smartphone will go on its first sale in India today on Flipkart. Also Read - Moto G71 5G with Snapdragon 695 5G launched at Rs 18,999: Check specifications, availability

Moto G71 5G pricing, availability, sale offers

Moto G71 5G is priced at Rs 18,999 in India. It will be available in Arctic Blue and Neptune Green colour variants. It will be available for purchase starting today on Flipkart. Also Read - Moto G71 5G with a punch hole display to launch today in India: Expected price, specifications and more

As for the sale offers, customers can get an instant discount of 10 percent on ICIC Bank credit and debit cards. For the unversed Flipkart is currently hosting a Big Saving Days sale in India. Also Read - Motorola Moto G71 5G India price revealed ahead of January 10 launch

The premium finish in the new #motog71 5G is what makes it an absolute head-turner. #GoAllIn with the glorious, future-ready smartphone at just ₹18,999. Sale starts on 19th January on @Flipkart. #gomotog https://t.co/l59017Bc2J pic.twitter.com/Eq5zDjMQI9 — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) January 14, 2022

Moto G71 5G specifications

Moto G71 5G features a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. For security, it comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

In the camera department, the smartphone offers a triple rear camera that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For taking selfies, the punch-hole cutout accommodates a 16-megapixel camera.

Moto G71 5G is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Turbo Power fast charging solution. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone comes with support for WiFi ac, Bluetooth v5.0, and a USB-C port. The smartphone also comes with Dolby Atmos support.

The handset comes with an IP52 water-repellent design. The company promises that it will get the Android 12 update and 2 years of security updates.