comscore Moto G71 5G with a 50MP triple rear camera setup to go on first sale today on Flipkart
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Moto G71 5G to go on first sale in India today on Flipkart: Check pricing, sale offers,
News

Moto G71 5G to go on first sale in India today on Flipkart: Check pricing, sale offers,

Deals

Moto G71 5G is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Turbo Power fast charging solution.

Moto G71 5G

Motorola launched Moto G71 5G in India recently at a price of Rs 18,999. The smartphone comes with  Snapdragon 695 processor, 6GB RAM, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W Turbo Charge. The smartphone will go on its first sale in India today on Flipkart. Also Read - Moto G71 5G with Snapdragon 695 5G launched at Rs 18,999: Check specifications, availability

Moto G71 5G pricing, availability, sale offers

Moto G71 5G is priced at Rs 18,999 in India. It will be available in Arctic Blue and Neptune Green colour variants. It will be available for purchase starting today on Flipkart. Also Read - Moto G71 5G with a punch hole display to launch today in India: Expected price, specifications and more

As for the sale offers, customers can get an instant discount of 10 percent on ICIC Bank credit and debit cards. For the unversed Flipkart is currently hosting a Big Saving Days sale in India. Also Read - Motorola Moto G71 5G India price revealed ahead of January 10 launch

Moto G71 5G specifications

Moto G71 5G features a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. For security, it comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

In the camera department, the smartphone offers a triple rear camera that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For taking selfies, the punch-hole cutout accommodates a 16-megapixel camera.

Moto G71 5G is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Turbo Power fast charging solution. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone comes with support for WiFi ac, Bluetooth v5.0, and a USB-C port. The smartphone also comes with Dolby Atmos support.

The handset comes with an IP52 water-repellent design. The company promises that it will get the Android 12 update and 2 years of security updates.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 19, 2022 10:13 AM IST
  • Updated Date: January 19, 2022 10:24 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Clubhouse users make obscene remarks on Muslim women, Delhi Police files FIR
Apps
Clubhouse users make obscene remarks on Muslim women, Delhi Police files FIR
Moto G71 5G with a 50MP triple rear camera setup to go on first sale today on Flipkart

Deals

Moto G71 5G with a 50MP triple rear camera setup to go on first sale today on Flipkart

Redmi Note 11 series global launch set for January 26: Check out price, specifications, features

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11 series global launch set for January 26: Check out price, specifications, features

You will soon be able to chat with WhatsApp to get help

News

You will soon be able to chat with WhatsApp to get help

OnePlus 9RT receives update with December 2021 patch, system fixes

Mobiles

OnePlus 9RT receives update with December 2021 patch, system fixes

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Clubhouse users make obscene remarks on Muslim women, Delhi Police files FIR

Redmi Note 11 series global launch set for January 26: Check out price, specifications, features

You will soon be able to chat with WhatsApp to get help

Xiaomi 11T Pro Hyperphone India launch today: How to watch live stream, specifications, price, features

Realme 9i launched in India, price starts at Rs 13,999: Here s when you can buy it

Here are our initial thoughts about OnePlus 9RT

Are you also disappointed with smartphone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, more for delaying India launch of their products, here s the reason why

How much does it cost to change your normal car into a legally-driven electric car?

LCD vs LED vs OLED vs QLED: How to choose the right smart TV for your home

Is your smart speaker blinking red or blue? Here s what that means

Related Topics

Related Stories

Moto G71 5G with a 50MP triple rear camera setup to go on first sale today on Flipkart

Deals

Moto G71 5G with a 50MP triple rear camera setup to go on first sale today on Flipkart
Moto G71 5G debuts in India with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup

Mobiles

Moto G71 5G debuts in India with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup
Moto G71 5G with Snapdragon 695 5G SoC to launch in India today

Mobiles

Moto G71 5G with Snapdragon 695 5G SoC to launch in India today
Motorola Moto G71 India price leaked ahead of January 10 launch: Check expected specs, features, more

Mobiles

Motorola Moto G71 India price leaked ahead of January 10 launch: Check expected specs, features, more
Motorola Moto G71 5G launch next week: Expected price in India, specs, and more

Mobiles

Motorola Moto G71 5G launch next week: Expected price in India, specs, and more

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire OB32 Update का इंतजार हुआ खत्म, आज शाम इतने बजे तक आप नहीं खेल पाएंगे गेम

Apple ने सबको पछाड़ नंबर-1 पर किया कब्जा, जानें Samsung और Xiaomi का क्या हुआ हाल?

तहलका मचाने आज भारत में लॉन्च होगा शाओमी का यह धांसू फोन, 15 मिनट में होगा फुल चार्ज!

कब लॉन्च होंगे OnePlus Nord 2 CE, Nord N20 और OnePlus 10 Pro स्मार्टफोन?

16GB RAM के साथ लॉन्च हुआ Realme Book Enhanced Edition Air, जानें कीमत और सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन

Latest Videos

Motorola Moto G31: Best buy at Rs 12,999? | 10 Talking Points

Reviews

Motorola Moto G31: Best buy at Rs 12,999? | 10 Talking Points
2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto

News

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto
Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco

News

Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco
OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14

News

OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14

News

Clubhouse users make obscene remarks on Muslim women, Delhi Police files FIR
Apps
Clubhouse users make obscene remarks on Muslim women, Delhi Police files FIR
Redmi Note 11 series global launch set for January 26: Check out price, specifications, features

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11 series global launch set for January 26: Check out price, specifications, features
You will soon be able to chat with WhatsApp to get help

News

You will soon be able to chat with WhatsApp to get help
Xiaomi 11T Pro Hyperphone India launch today: How to watch live stream, specifications, price, features

Mobiles

Xiaomi 11T Pro Hyperphone India launch today: How to watch live stream, specifications, price, features
Realme 9i launched in India, price starts at Rs 13,999: Here s when you can buy it

News

Realme 9i launched in India, price starts at Rs 13,999: Here s when you can buy it

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers