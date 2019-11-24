comscore Moto-Lenovo Days on Flipkart: Deals on Moto One Action, Lenovo Z6 Pro
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Moto-Lenovo Days on Flipkart: Check deals on Moto One Action, Lenovo Z6 Pro and more
News

Moto-Lenovo Days on Flipkart: Check deals on Moto One Action, Lenovo Z6 Pro and more

Deals

The phones that are currently on sale include Motorola One Action, One Vision, Moto G8 Plus, Lenovo K10 Plus, Z6 Pro and more. Read on to know more.

  • Published: November 24, 2019 2:04 PM IST
motorola-one-action-denim-blue-back

Every week, Flipkart offers exciting deals on a wide range of phones from different brands. The e-commerce giant is back with yet another sale that includes phones from Motorola and Lenovo. Flipkart’s latest Moto-Lenovo Days sale is already live and will continue till November 26. The phones that are currently on sale include Motorola One Action, One Vision, Moto G8 Plus, Lenovo K10 Plus, Z6 Pro and more. Read on to know more.

Top phone deals during Moto-Lenovo Days on Flipkart

Moto G8 Plus

You can the Moto G8 Plus for Rs 13,999 via Flipkart. This handset comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD Max Vision display with FHD+ resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. The device draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC along with Adreno 610. In addition, the device comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

You get a triple rear camera setup. This setup features a 48-megapixel sensor and a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens. The third camera features a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Users also get a 25-megapixel sensor for selfies.

Moto Razr India launch confirmed: Registration goes live on Motorola website

Also Read

Moto Razr India launch confirmed: Registration goes live on Motorola website

Motorola One Action

The Motorola One Action smartphone is available for Rs 10,999 instead of Rs 13,999 during Moto-Lenovo Days sale. The smartphone comes with a dedicated action camera. It is only available in one variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The handset comes with a tall 6.3-inch display with 21:9 aspect ratio and 2520 x 1080 pixels resolution. One will also find a hole-punch cutout on the front. Under the hood, the One Action packs a Samsung’s in-house Exynos 9609 processor.

Motorola Moto G8 leaked promo video reveals design

Also Read

Motorola Moto G8 leaked promo video reveals design

Motorola One Vision

This is Motorola’s 48-megapixel smartphone with 21:9 punch-hole display. The smartphone was launched at a price tag of Rs 19,999. You can buy this device for Rs 14,999. The Motorola One Vision comes in one variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080×2520 pixels) display with 21:9 CinemaVision aspect ratio.

Under the hood is a Samsung Exynos 9609 chipset clocked at 2.2GHz. In the camera department, the Motorola One Vision features a dual-rear camera setup. It consists of a 48-megapixel primary camera with OIS and f/1.7 aperture. The second lens in the dual-setup is a 5-megapixel f/2.2 camera for depth sensing.

Watch: Moto One Power First Look

Lenovo K10 Plus

Customers can get the Lenovo K10 Plus for Rs 8,999. It features a 6.22-inch IPS LCD display panel. The display sports a FHD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) resolution with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC along with an Octa-core CPU, 4GB RAM, and 64GB internal storage.

The triple rear camera setup features a 13-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. The company has also added a 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping. It comes with a 4,050mAh battery out of the box. Lenovo has also added an 18W fast charging technology in the device.

Motorola One Zoom, Moto Z4 to soon receive Android 10 update: Report

Also Read

Motorola One Zoom, Moto Z4 to soon receive Android 10 update: Report

Lenovo Z6 Pro

The flagship Z6 Pro will cost you Rs 29,999 instead of its launch price of Rs 33,999. This price is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. This Lenovo smartphone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. You also get a 48-megapixel main rear camera sensor. At the back, there is a quad camera setup. It packs a 4,000mAh battery too.

Lenovo K10 Note

The Lenovo K10 Note is available for Rs 10,999 instead of Rs 13,999 during Moto-Lenovo Days sale. The smartphone was launched earlier this month. It packs a 6.3-inch full-HD+ screen with dewdrop (waterdrop-style) notch. Internally, the phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC with 4GB or 6GB RAM. The two configuration models are of 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB.

Features Motorola One Vision Motorola One Action Lenovo Z6 Pro
Price 19999 13999
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9609 octa-core Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie 9 Pie with ZUI 11
Display 6.3-inch 21:9 display-full HD+ 6.3-inch full-HD+, 21:9 aspect ratio-1080×2520 pixels 6.39-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage 4GB RAM + 128GB storage 128GB, 8GB RAM
Rear Camera Dual – 48MP + 5MP Triple – 12MP + 5MP + 16MP Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 16MP + 2MP
Front Camera 25MP 12MP 32MP
Battery 3,500mAh 3,500mAh 4000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 24, 2019 2:04 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Motorola One Vision

Motorola One Vision

19999

Android 9 Pie
Samsung Exynos 9609 octa-core
Dual - 48MP + 5MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Moto-Lenovo Days on Flipkart: Check deals on Moto One Action, Lenovo Z6 Pro and more
Deals
Moto-Lenovo Days on Flipkart: Check deals on Moto One Action, Lenovo Z6 Pro and more
Lenovo aims to expand market share with ThinkBook lineup

Features

Lenovo aims to expand market share with ThinkBook lineup

Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE Review

HMD Global set to launch new Nokia smartphone on December 5: All you need to know

News

HMD Global set to launch new Nokia smartphone on December 5: All you need to know

Realme X2 Pro to receive Android 10 update in first quarter of 2020, company confirms

News

Realme X2 Pro to receive Android 10 update in first quarter of 2020, company confirms

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE Review

Fingers Audio Pods Review

Vivo U20 Review

Realme 5s first impressions

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review

HMD Global set to launch new Nokia smartphone on December 5: All you need to know

Realme X2 Pro to receive Android 10 update in first quarter of 2020, company confirms

Top 10 WhatsApp tricks, tips and features you should know in 2019

Alleged Nokia 9.1 PureView dummy images leaked online

Xiaomi smartphone with 108MP camera could soon launch in India: Report

Lenovo aims to expand market share with ThinkBook lineup

Top 10 WhatsApp tricks, tips and features you should know in 2019

How Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is made in India

Top 5 features of Moto Razr

How to access Disney+ in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Moto-Lenovo Days on Flipkart: Check deals on Moto One Action, Lenovo Z6 Pro and more

Deals

Moto-Lenovo Days on Flipkart: Check deals on Moto One Action, Lenovo Z6 Pro and more
Infinix S5 Lite next sale in India today at 8PM: Price, offers, specs

News

Infinix S5 Lite next sale in India today at 8PM: Price, offers, specs
Vivo U20 launched with Snapdragon 675, triple rear cameras and 5,000mAh battery

News

Vivo U20 launched with Snapdragon 675, triple rear cameras and 5,000mAh battery
Realme X2 Pro early sale access invites up for grabs

News

Realme X2 Pro early sale access invites up for grabs
Infinix S5 Lite with punch-hole display goes on first sale today

News

Infinix S5 Lite with punch-hole display goes on first sale today

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon Sunday Deal: Vivo V सीरीज को सस्ती कीमत में खरीदने का मौका

Xiaomi भारत में जल्द पेश करेगी 108 मेगापिक्सल वाला स्मार्टफोन, बैक में होंगे 5 कैमरा

Fossil Gen 5 Sport Smartwatch को Snapdragon 3100 चिपसेट के साथ 22,995 रुपये में किया गया लॉन्च

ऑनलाइन पेमेंट के लिए मोबाइल का इस्तेमाल करते हैं 88% भारतीय लोग

Samsung Carnival सेल: Galaxy S9 को लॉन्च प्राइस से 30 हजार रुपये सस्ती कीमत में खरीदने का मौका

News

HMD Global set to launch new Nokia smartphone on December 5: All you need to know
News
HMD Global set to launch new Nokia smartphone on December 5: All you need to know
Realme X2 Pro to receive Android 10 update in first quarter of 2020, company confirms

News

Realme X2 Pro to receive Android 10 update in first quarter of 2020, company confirms
Top 10 WhatsApp tricks, tips and features you should know in 2019

Features

Top 10 WhatsApp tricks, tips and features you should know in 2019
Alleged Nokia 9.1 PureView dummy images leaked online

News

Alleged Nokia 9.1 PureView dummy images leaked online
Xiaomi smartphone with 108MP camera could soon launch in India: Report

News

Xiaomi smartphone with 108MP camera could soon launch in India: Report