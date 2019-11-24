Every week, Flipkart offers exciting deals on a wide range of phones from different brands. The e-commerce giant is back with yet another sale that includes phones from Motorola and Lenovo. Flipkart’s latest Moto-Lenovo Days sale is already live and will continue till November 26. The phones that are currently on sale include Motorola One Action, One Vision, Moto G8 Plus, Lenovo K10 Plus, Z6 Pro and more. Read on to know more.

Top phone deals during Moto-Lenovo Days on Flipkart

Moto G8 Plus

You can the Moto G8 Plus for Rs 13,999 via Flipkart. This handset comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD Max Vision display with FHD+ resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. The device draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC along with Adreno 610. In addition, the device comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

You get a triple rear camera setup. This setup features a 48-megapixel sensor and a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens. The third camera features a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Users also get a 25-megapixel sensor for selfies.

Motorola One Action

The Motorola One Action smartphone is available for Rs 10,999 instead of Rs 13,999 during Moto-Lenovo Days sale. The smartphone comes with a dedicated action camera. It is only available in one variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The handset comes with a tall 6.3-inch display with 21:9 aspect ratio and 2520 x 1080 pixels resolution. One will also find a hole-punch cutout on the front. Under the hood, the One Action packs a Samsung’s in-house Exynos 9609 processor.

Motorola One Vision

This is Motorola’s 48-megapixel smartphone with 21:9 punch-hole display. The smartphone was launched at a price tag of Rs 19,999. You can buy this device for Rs 14,999. The Motorola One Vision comes in one variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080×2520 pixels) display with 21:9 CinemaVision aspect ratio.

Under the hood is a Samsung Exynos 9609 chipset clocked at 2.2GHz. In the camera department, the Motorola One Vision features a dual-rear camera setup. It consists of a 48-megapixel primary camera with OIS and f/1.7 aperture. The second lens in the dual-setup is a 5-megapixel f/2.2 camera for depth sensing.

Lenovo K10 Plus

Customers can get the Lenovo K10 Plus for Rs 8,999. It features a 6.22-inch IPS LCD display panel. The display sports a FHD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) resolution with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC along with an Octa-core CPU, 4GB RAM, and 64GB internal storage.

The triple rear camera setup features a 13-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. The company has also added a 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping. It comes with a 4,050mAh battery out of the box. Lenovo has also added an 18W fast charging technology in the device.

Lenovo Z6 Pro

The flagship Z6 Pro will cost you Rs 29,999 instead of its launch price of Rs 33,999. This price is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. This Lenovo smartphone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. You also get a 48-megapixel main rear camera sensor. At the back, there is a quad camera setup. It packs a 4,000mAh battery too.

Lenovo K10 Note

The Lenovo K10 Note is available for Rs 10,999 instead of Rs 13,999 during Moto-Lenovo Days sale. The smartphone was launched earlier this month. It packs a 6.3-inch full-HD+ screen with dewdrop (waterdrop-style) notch. Internally, the phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC with 4GB or 6GB RAM. The two configuration models are of 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB.

Features Motorola One Vision Motorola One Action Lenovo Z6 Pro Price 19999 13999 – Chipset Samsung Exynos 9609 octa-core Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie 9 Pie with ZUI 11 Display 6.3-inch 21:9 display-full HD+ 6.3-inch full-HD+, 21:9 aspect ratio-1080×2520 pixels 6.39-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage 4GB RAM + 128GB storage 128GB, 8GB RAM Rear Camera Dual – 48MP + 5MP Triple – 12MP + 5MP + 16MP Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 16MP + 2MP Front Camera 25MP 12MP 32MP Battery 3,500mAh 3,500mAh 4000mAh

