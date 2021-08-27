Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, the latest mid-range offering from Moto is set to go on sale in India today (August 27). The new Moto Edge phone was launched alongside Motorola Edge 20 on August 17 for a price starting at Rs 21,499. The highlight of the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion includes- 108-megapixel triple camera setup, a punch-hole AMOLED display, up to 8GB RAM, and a big battery. Also Read - Motorola Moto G50 5G goes official with powerful set of specs but at an affordable price tag

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion first sale in India today: Timing, price in India

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will be available exclusively on Flipkart from today. The sale will commence at 12 PM IST. Consumers can grab the handset via leading retail stores as well. As for the pricing, the Moto Edge 20 Fusion is available in two options, the 6GB/128GB storage model is priced at Rs 21,499 and the 8GB/128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 22,999. The device will come in two colour coats-Cyber Teal and Electric Graphite.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion specifications, features

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and HDR10 compatibility. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset and coupled with up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB native storage. The device runs on Android 11 and offers a stock Android-like experience.

As for the camera, the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the phone offers a 32-megapixel punch-hole front camera. The device is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 30 W TurboPower fast charging.

To recall, the high-end variant, Motorola Edge 20 pre-order went up earlier this week on Flipkart. Although the device’s sale was scheduled for August 24, it got delayed due to ‘unforeseen circumstances.’ Motorola hasn’t shared any details on the sale date yet. The new Moto Edge 20 priced at Rs 29,999 comes with a 144Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, Snapdragon 778G SoC, 108MP triple rear camera, and 4,000mAh battery.