Motorola India launched its Motorola Edge 30 in India last week at a starting price of Rs 27,999. The highlights of the smartphone include a 144Hz display, Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, a 50MP triple rear camera setup and support for 33W TurboPower charging. The smartphone will go on the first sale in India today. Also Read - Motorola Razr 3 may come with larger screen and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

As per the company, Motorola Edge 30 is the “world’s slimmest 5G smartphone” as it is just 6.79 mm thin. It weighs just 155 gram, which, as claimed by the company, makes it India’s lightest 5G smartphone. Also Read - Motorola Moto G82 5G with Snapdragon 695 SoC, a 50MP triple rear camera setup launched

Motorola Edge 30 price in India, sale offers

Motorola Edge 30 is launched in two storage variants. The 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 27,999 and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 29,999. Also Read - Motorola Edge 30 launched in India: Check price, specs, offers

Get ready for #motorolaedge30, World’s Thinnest 5G Smartphone, with India’s 1st Snapdragon 778G+ 5G processor, 144Hz pOLED 10-bit display & more starting ₹25,999* (incl. offer). Sale starts 19th May on @Flipkart, @RelianceDigital & leading retail stores! #FindYourEdge — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) May 12, 2022

The smartphone will go on first sale today in India at 12 pm on Flipkart and Reliance Digital stores. As for the sale offers, early buyers can get a discount of Rs 2,000 HDFC Bank credit cards on both the storage variants. Apart from this, interested buyers will get a second-gen Google Nest hub for Rs 4,999, Google Nest mini for Rs 1,499 and Google Pixel Buds A-series for Rs 5,999 with this smartphone.

Motorola Edge 30 specifications

Motorola Edge 30 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ pOLED 10-bit display that supports up to a 144Hz refresh rate. It comes with support for HDR10+ technology and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz. On the performance part, the Motorola Edge 30 is powered by the Snapdragon 778G+ chipset— first in India — that is built on 6nm architecture. This chipset is coupled with 128GB of storage space. The phone is available in 6GB and 8GB LPDDR5 RAM variants.

For gaming, the phone has Moto Game Time, Qualcomm Elite Gaming and Qualcomm Game Quick Touch, which the company says provides a 20% faster response time. The Motorola Edge 30 runs Android 12 OS with two years of OS updates and three years of security updates.

Talking about the camera, the Motorola Edge 30 comes with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor that is also capable of capturing macro shots, and a depth sensor. The rear camera setup also feature support for optical image stabalisation, HDR 10 and 4K video recording capabilities. On the front, the phone has a 32-megapixel camera with the company’s quad-pixel technology.

Lastly, the battery. The phone is backed by a 4,020mAh battery with support for 33W TurboPower charging technology. Other features include stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, support for 13 5G bands and WiFi 6E.