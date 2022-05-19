comscore Motorola Edge 30 to go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart at a starting price of Rs 25,999
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Motorola Edge 30 First Sale India Today 12 Pm Price Sale Offers Flipkart Snapdragon
News

Motorola Edge 30 to go on first sale in India today at 12 pm: Check price, sale offers and more

Deals

The highlights of the Motorola Edge 30 include a 144Hz display, Snapdragon 778G+ chipset and a 50MP triple rear camera setup.

Motorola-Edge-30

Motorola India launched its Motorola Edge 30 in India last week at a starting price of Rs 27,999. The highlights of the smartphone include a 144Hz display, Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, a 50MP triple rear camera setup and support for 33W TurboPower charging. The smartphone will go on the first sale in India today. Also Read - Motorola Razr 3 may come with larger screen and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

As per the company, Motorola Edge 30 is the “world’s slimmest 5G smartphone” as it is just 6.79 mm thin. It weighs just 155 gram, which, as claimed by the company, makes it India’s lightest 5G smartphone. Also Read - Motorola Moto G82 5G with Snapdragon 695 SoC, a 50MP triple rear camera setup launched

Motorola Edge 30 price in India, sale offers

Motorola Edge 30 is launched in two storage variants. The 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 27,999 and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 29,999. Also Read - Motorola Edge 30 launched in India: Check price, specs, offers

The smartphone will go on first sale today in India at 12 pm on Flipkart and Reliance Digital stores. As for the sale offers, early buyers can get a discount of Rs 2,000 HDFC Bank credit cards on both the storage variants. Apart from this, interested buyers will get a second-gen Google Nest hub for Rs 4,999, Google Nest mini for Rs 1,499 and Google Pixel Buds A-series for Rs 5,999 with this smartphone.

Motorola Edge 30 specifications

Motorola Edge 30 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ pOLED 10-bit display that supports up to a 144Hz refresh rate. It comes with support for HDR10+ technology and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz. On the performance part, the Motorola Edge 30 is powered by the Snapdragon 778G+ chipset— first in India — that is built on 6nm architecture. This chipset is coupled with 128GB of storage space. The phone is available in 6GB and 8GB LPDDR5 RAM variants.

For gaming, the phone has Moto Game Time, Qualcomm Elite Gaming and Qualcomm Game Quick Touch, which the company says provides a 20% faster response time. The Motorola Edge 30 runs Android 12 OS with two years of OS updates and three years of security updates.

Talking about the camera, the Motorola Edge 30 comes with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor that is also capable of capturing macro shots, and a depth sensor. The rear camera setup also feature support for optical image stabalisation, HDR 10 and 4K video recording capabilities. On the front, the phone has a 32-megapixel camera with the company’s quad-pixel technology.

Lastly, the battery. The phone is backed by a 4,020mAh battery with support for 33W TurboPower charging technology. Other features include stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, support for 13 5G bands and WiFi 6E.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 19, 2022 11:22 AM IST
  • Updated Date: May 19, 2022 11:23 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

YouTube will now let you jump to an exact moment in a video
Apps
YouTube will now let you jump to an exact moment in a video
Motorola Edge 30 with Snapdragon 778G+ to go on sale today in India

Deals

Motorola Edge 30 with Snapdragon 778G+ to go on sale today in India

Apple Watch Series 8 design revealed ahead of official launch

Wearables

Apple Watch Series 8 design revealed ahead of official launch

Instagram is testing a new Stories layout that might hurt creators on the platform

Apps

Instagram is testing a new Stories layout that might hurt creators on the platform

Huawei Mate Xs 2 foldable smartphone with 7.8-inch display launched: Check details

Mobiles

Huawei Mate Xs 2 foldable smartphone with 7.8-inch display launched: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

5G will contribute $450 billion to India s economy in 15 years: Piyush Goyal

Apple Watch Series 8 design revealed ahead of official launch

Huawei Mate Xs 2 foldable smartphone with 7.8-inch display launched: Check details

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G to launch in India today: Here s what to expect

Top 5 Accessibility features coming to Apple devices this year

How to Use Sad or Crying Filter on Snapchap step by step tutorial

BGR Talks: Manu Sharma, VP & GM - Nothing India

What to expect from iPhone 14 series speculated features and specs

Story of the world s cheapest car: Ratan Tata reveals the idea behind Tata Nano

Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps in India

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi ला रही है 200MP कैमरे वाला फोन, बैक में मिलेंगे 7 कैमरे!

Electric Scooters में आई गड़बड़ी तो कंपनियों की खैर नहीं! केंद्रीय मंत्रालय ने Pure EV और Boom Motors को भेजा नोटिस

Free Fire MAX में फ्री में मिलेगा M60 Volcanic Whirlwind gun, जानें कैसे करें क्लेम

50MP+50MP+2MP बैक और 32MP सेल्फी कैमरे वाले Motorola Edge 30 की पहली सेल आज, मिल रहे हैं कमाल के ऑफर्स

Free Fire MAX के Bermuda Map की ड्रॉप लोकेशन सिलेक्ट करने के लिए इन टिप्स का करें यूज, मिलेगा काफी मदद

Latest Videos

How to Use Sad or Crying Filter on Snapchat, Watch this short tutorial here

Features

How to Use Sad or Crying Filter on Snapchat, Watch this short tutorial here
Realme Narzo 50 PRO 5G Launched in India: Check out the First Impression of this smartphone

Hands On

Realme Narzo 50 PRO 5G Launched in India: Check out the First Impression of this smartphone
BGR Talks: Manu Sharma, VP & GM - Nothing India

Features

BGR Talks: Manu Sharma, VP & GM - Nothing India
WhatsApp Latest Feature ALERT !! Now Exit Group without Letting Anybody Know

News

WhatsApp Latest Feature ALERT !! Now Exit Group without Letting Anybody Know

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999