comscore Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 5G is now available at discount on Flipkart: Check new pricing
News

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is now available at a discount of Rs 5,000 on Flipkart

Deals

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra comes with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 125W fast charging and 12GB RAM.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Motorola recently launched its flagship Motorola Edge 30 Ultra in India at a starting price of Rs 59,999. The smartphone is now selling at a discount of Rs 5,000 on Flipkart. The highlights of the smartphone include Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and 125W fast charging. Recently, the company also launched its 12GB RAM variant at Rs 64,999. Also Read - Moto E22s goes on sale in India today: Check price, offers, and specs

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra new pricing

After a discount of Rs 5,000, the 8GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 54,999 whereas the 12GB RAM+ 256GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 59,999. Also Read - Top affordable flagship phones to buy in India right now: From iPhone 13 to Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

It is available in two color options to choose from — Interstellar Black and Starlight White. Also Read - Motorola Edge 30 Ultra with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage launched in India

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Specifications

The Edge 30 Ultra is Motorola’s newest flagship phone in the country. It comes with a 6.67-inch punch-hole display with a Full-HD+ resolution. It is a curved OLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. The display also doubles up as an in-display fingerprint scanner.

One of the highlights of the smartphone is its camera. It comes with a triple camera system with a 200MP main lens. This is the first for Motorola. It is a Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor. It is assisted by a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 12MP telephoto unit. Upfront, it has a 60MP camera for taking selfies.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Since it is a premium device, it has the LPDDR5 RAM type and UFS 3.1 storage type.

Apart from the camera and chipset, the Edge 30 Ultra also has a super fast charging speed. It has 125W fast charging support which is claimed to charge the 4,500mAh cell inside the phone rapidly. There’s also a 50W wireless fast charging support.

  • Published Date: November 8, 2022 9:54 AM IST
