Motorola recently launched its flagship Motorola Edge 30 Ultra in India at a starting price of Rs 59,999. The smartphone is now selling at a discount of Rs 5,000 on Flipkart. The highlights of the smartphone include Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and 125W fast charging. Recently, the company also launched its 12GB RAM variant at Rs 64,999. Also Read - Moto E22s goes on sale in India today: Check price, offers, and specs

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra new pricing

After a discount of Rs 5,000, the 8GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 54,999 whereas the 12GB RAM+ 256GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 59,999. Also Read - Top affordable flagship phones to buy in India right now: From iPhone 13 to Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

It is available in two color options to choose from — Interstellar Black and Starlight White. Also Read - Motorola Edge 30 Ultra with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage launched in India

Get incredible images with #motorolaedge30ultra featuring the World’s First* 200MP OIS camera setup. Get detailed pictures and videos while capturing landscapes, low-light images, close-ups and portraits. Buy now at just ₹59,999* on @Flipkart & at leading retail stores. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) November 4, 2022

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Specifications

The Edge 30 Ultra is Motorola’s newest flagship phone in the country. It comes with a 6.67-inch punch-hole display with a Full-HD+ resolution. It is a curved OLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. The display also doubles up as an in-display fingerprint scanner.

One of the highlights of the smartphone is its camera. It comes with a triple camera system with a 200MP main lens. This is the first for Motorola. It is a Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor. It is assisted by a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 12MP telephoto unit. Upfront, it has a 60MP camera for taking selfies.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Since it is a premium device, it has the LPDDR5 RAM type and UFS 3.1 storage type.

Apart from the camera and chipset, the Edge 30 Ultra also has a super fast charging speed. It has 125W fast charging support which is claimed to charge the 4,500mAh cell inside the phone rapidly. There’s also a 50W wireless fast charging support.