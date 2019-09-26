Lenovo has announced big discounts for its own smartphones as well as for Motorola devices for the upcoming Big Billion Days sale. The company will offer up to Rs 7,500 discount on its Motorola and Lenovo branded smartphones starting September 29 on Flipkart. The six-day festive sale on the e-commerce website will continue until October 4. Here are the offers that you’ll get from Lenovo and Motorola during these days.

Lenovo K10 Note for Rs 11,999

The all-new Lenovo K10 Note will be made available for Rs 11,999 instead of Rs 13,999 during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The smartphone was launched earlier this month. It packs a 6.3-inch full-HD+ screen with dewdrop (waterdrop-style) notch. Internally, the phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC with 4GB or 6GB RAM. The two configuration models are of 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB.

Motorola One Action for Rs for Rs 11,999

The latest Motorola One Action smartphone will also be made available at Rs 11,999 instead of Rs 13,999 during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The smartphone comes with dedicated action camera. It is only available in one variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The handset comes with a tall 6.3-inch display with 21:9 aspect ratio and 2520 x 1080 pixels resolution. One will also find a hole-punch cutout on the front. Under the hood, the One Action packs a Samsung’s in-house Exynos 9609 processor.

Lenovo A6 Note and Lenovo Z6 Pro

Alongside Lenovo K10 Note, the company has also launched Lenovo A6 Note and Lenovo Z6 Pro in India. Both these phones will get discount of Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively. The Lenovo A6 Note will be made available for Rs 6,999 instead of Rs 7,999. On the other hand, the flagship Z6 Pro will retail for Rs 31,999 instead of its launch price of Rs 33,999. Both phones will be on sale on Flipkart with additional 10 percent SBI card offer.

Motorola One Vision for Rs 14,999

Motorola’s 48-megapixel smartphone with 21:9 punch-hole display will see Rs 5,000 flat discount during the Flipkart sale. The smartphone was launched at a price tag of Rs 19,999. The Motorola One Vision comes in one variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080×2520 pixels) display with 21:9 CinemaVision aspect ratio. Under the hood is a Samsung Exynos 9609 chipset clocked at 2.2GHz.

In the camera department, the Motorola One Vision features a dual-rear camera setup. It consists of a 48-megapixel primary camera with OIS and f/1.7 aperture. The second lens in the dual-setup is a 5-megapixel f/2.2 camera for depth sensing.

Moto G7 and Lenovo K9

The Moto G7 will be available for Rs 9,499 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. It comes with a 6.2-inch LCD display along with a 19:9 aspect ratio, and FHD+ (2270×1080 pixels) resolution. The device draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chipset. It comes backe by a 4GB RAM/64GB storage option.

On the other hand, the Lenovo K9 will be available for Rs 6,499. It was launched last year for Rs 8,999. The smartphone comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ IPS display with 720×1440 pixels resolution, and 18:9 aspect ratio. The handset will be powered by a MediaTek MTK6762 octa-core chipset coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.

