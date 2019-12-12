Motorola Moto e6s, Moto One series, Lenovo K10 Plus get discount

Flipkart is hosting Moto-Lenovo Days on its platform where devices are both brands are getting discount. The sale starts tonight and is being held from December 13 to December 17. During the sale, customers will be able to get discount on smartphones like the Moto e6s, Moto One series, Moto G7, Moto G8 Plus, Lenovo K10 Plus, K10 Note among others. The sale is an attempt to boost sales on Lenovo and Motorola devices in the country. Here is a look at top deals during Moto-Lenovo days on Flipkart.

Motorola One Series

During the Moto-Lenovo Days, Motorola is offering discount on its One series of devices. Motorola One Macro is available at Rs 9,999 while One Action is getting discounted to Rs 10,999. Motorola One Vision with 128GB storage is available for Rs 14,999. The pricing seems to be the same as the one offered on these devices by Flipkart during its Diwali festive season sale. Motorola One Action and One Vision come with 21:9 CinemaVision displays and even have a punch hole display.

Watch: Top smartphones to launch in December 2019

Motorola G7 and G8 Plus get discount

During the sale, Motorola G7 is getting discounted to Rs 8,999. The smartphone is getting a discount of Rs 10,000 from its launch price. This is the lowest price yet on the smartphone. It features a 6.2-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 632, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, dual rear cameras and a 3,000mAh battery. The Moto G8 Plus, on the other hand, is getting a discount of Rs 2,000. The smartphone with 48-megapixel quad rear cameras and 25-megapixel selfie shooter is available for Rs 13,999.

Motorola Moto e6s

During the sale on Flipkart, Moto e6s is getting discounted to Rs 6,999. The smartphone, which launched at Rs 9,999 is getting a discount of Rs 3,000. The offer is for the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It features a 6.1-inch display, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, 3,000mAh battery, dual rear cameras and an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Lenovo K10 Plus and K10 Note

During the Moto-Lenovo Days, Lenovo K10 Note and Lenovo K10 Plus are also available with a discount. Lenovo K10 Plus is available with a discount of Rs 5,000 while the K10 Note is getting a discount of Rs 7,000. The Lenovo K10 Plus with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 8,999. The K10 Note with up to 6GB of RAM is available for Rs 9,999.

Lenovo A6 Note and Lenovo Z6 Pro

Lenovo Z6 Pro, the flagship smartphone from the company in India, is getting a discount of Rs 10,000. The smartphone with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and Snapdragon 855 is available for Rs 29,999. This makes it one of the cheapest smartphones with SD855 mobile platform. The Lenovo A6 Note, on the other hand, is available with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage for Rs 6,999. The smartphone is getting a discount of Rs 3,000 during the five day sale on Flipkart.

Story Timeline