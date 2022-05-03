comscore Motorola Moto G52 to go on first sale in India today at 12 pm on Flipkart: Check price, sale offers
News

Motorola Moto G52 to go on first sale today at 12 pm: Check price, sale offers and more

Deals

Moto G52 houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset, a 50 MP triple rear camera setup and a 90Hz refresh rate display.

Untitled design - 2022-05-03T085932.929

Motorola Moto G52 was launched in India last week at a starting price of Rs 14,499. The newly launched Motorola smartphones comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset, a 50 MP triple rear camera setup and a 90Hz refresh rate display. It will go on the first sale in India today at 12 pm. Moto G52 will compete against Redmi Note 11, Samsung Galaxy M32 and more. Also Read - Motorola Edge 30 with Snapdragon 778G SoC launched: Price, specifications

Motorola Moto G52 price in India, sale offers

The newly launched Moto G52 comes in two storage variants in India. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,499 and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will cost you Rs 16,499. In terms of colours, the smartphone is available in Porcelain White and Charcoal Grey colour variants. Also Read - Motorola Moto G52 with Snapdragon 680 SoC launched in India at Rs 14,499

The smartphone will be available for purchase in India today at 12 pm on Flipkart. Also Read - Motorola to launch Moto G52 with a 50MP triple rear camera setup in India on April 25

As for sale offers, buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on HDFC Bank cards during the first sale of the smartphone.

Motorola Moto G52 specifications, features

Motorola Moto G52 features a 6.6-inch OLED display that offers a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a 90Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The display also houses a punch-hole camera on the top. As for the processor, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and offers up to 6GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card. Moto G52 runs on Android 12 out of the box and has a layer of MyUX.

In terms of camera, the smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone comes with a 16MP front-facing camera. Moto G52 is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that comes with support for 30W fast charging.

Motorola has announced that the smartphone comes with an IP52 rating for water resistance. It weighs 169gm and is 7.99mm thick. Moto G52 also features dual speakers that support Dolby Atmos.

  • Published Date: May 3, 2022 9:10 AM IST

