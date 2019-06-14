comscore Motorola One, Moto G7 Power, Moto G7 price cut in India | BGR India
Motorola One, Moto G7 Power, Moto G7 price cut in India

Motorola has slashed the prices of the Motorola One, Moto G7 and Moto G7 Power smartphones. The Moto G7 is available for Rs 14,999.

  • Published: June 14, 2019 4:16 PM IST
motorola-one-moto-g7-india-launch

Motorola has reportedly slashed the prices of its three smartphones. The Moto G7 gets a price cut and is now available for Rs 14,999. This device was launched in India for Rs 16,999. The Moto G7 Power has also received a price cut, and hence can be purchased for Rs 12,999. This is down from Rs 13,999. The price of the Motorola One has also been slashed, which now costs Rs 12,999. Notably, these prices are for the offline market, Themobileindian reports.

Moto G7 features, specifications

The Moto G7 comes with a 6.2-inch LCD display along with a 19:9 aspect ratio, and FHD+ (2270×1080 pixels) resolution. The handset also flaunts a waterdrop-style notched display design. The device draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chipset. It pairs with 4GB RAM/64GB storage option. You can also opt to expand the internal storage by up to 512GB using a microSD card. In terms of photography, the Moto G7 is equipped with a dual-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. Up front, there’s also an 8-megapixel shooter on the front.

Moto G7 Power features, specifications

The Moto G7 Power is equipped with a 6.2-inch LCD HD+ display, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chipset, which is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Additionally, this device is splash resistance. As far as cameras are concerned, there is a single 12-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and phase detection autofocus. Moreover, the Moto G7 Power packs an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It also sports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded within the Motorola logo. It runs Android Pie operating system. Lastly, the device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast wired charging.

Watch: Android Q First Look

Motorola One features, specifications

The third smartphone in this list bears a 5.9-inch Max Vision HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio. It features a wide notch display design, similar to the One Power. Additionally, it is the company’s Android One smartphone, and offers near stock experience. Internally, the handset packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, which is coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Additionally, the company has also given an option to expand the storage up to 256GB via dedicated microSD card slot.

For imaging, Motorola has equipped the handset with a dual rear camera setup, which comprises of a 13-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera. Furthermore, it also offers a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Moreover, the handset is backed by a 3,000mAh battery with 15W power adapter.

Features Motorola Moto G7 Power Motorola Moto G7 Motorola One
Display 6.2-inch -720×1520 pixels 6.2-inch-FHD+ 1,080 x 2,270 pixels 5.9-inch HD+
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Android 8.1 Oreo
Processor Snapdragon 632 SoC Snapdragon 632 SoC
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera 12MP 12MP + 5MP 13MP+2MP
Front Camera 8MP 8MP 8MP
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh 3,000mAh 3,000mAh
Connectivity 2G,3G,4G 2G,3G,4G 2G,3G,4G
SD Card Presence/Capacity

  • Published Date: June 14, 2019 4:16 PM IST

