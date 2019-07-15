comscore Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale: Motorola One Power gets R 5,000 off
News

Motorola One Power gets Rs 5,000 discount, Lenovo K9 Rs 3,000 discount during Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale

Deals

Flipkart is offering attractive deals on Motorola One Vision, Motorola One Power and Lenovo K9 smartphones during its Big Shopping Days sale. Read on to know more about the deals.

  • Published: July 15, 2019 3:04 PM IST
motorola-one-power-review

Image credit: Rajat Sharma

Flipkart is offering enticing deals on several Motorola and Lenovo phones during its Big Shopping Days sale. The sale is already live and will end on July 18. The company is offering no-cost EMI options, exchange bonus, bank offers and more. The e-commerce giant is giving an instant discount of 10 percent on SBI credit cards. Check out the best deals on Motorola and Lenovo devices.

Motorola One Power available for Rs 10,999

The Motorola One Power is available for Rs 10,999 during the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale. The company is giving Rs 5,000 off on this handset. It was earlier available for Rs 15,999. You can get up to Rs 10,500 off on exchange of an old device. As for the specifications, you will get a massive 5,000mAh battery.

Motorola One Power Review: A winning combo of useful features

Also Read

Motorola One Power Review: A winning combo of useful features

The Android One device runs Android 9 Pie operating system. It features a tall 6.2-inch Max Vision Full HD+ notched display. The device draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC. There is a dual-camera setup at the back, which includes a 16-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel camera. Motorola has added a 12-megapixel sensor on the front of the phone.

Motorola One Vision Review: Performance and Good cameras, but slightly expensive

Also Read

Motorola One Vision Review: Performance and Good cameras, but slightly expensive

Motorola One Vision at Rs 16,999

The Motorola One Vision is selling for Rs 16,999. One can also get Rs 3,000 in exchange. Previously, Flipkart was selling the device for Rs 19,999. For the price, you will get a big 6.3-inch 21:9 CinemaVision display with Full HD+ resolution. The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie, and packs a 3,500mAh battery under the hood. It supports 15W TurboPower fast charging tech. There is a 48-megapixel primary rear sensor with an f/1.7 aperture. It also offers support for Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). You also get a 25-megapixel shooter on the front.

Watch: Android Q First Look

Lenovo K9 available for Rs 6,999

Currently, the Lenovo K9 can be purchased for Rs 6,999 in India. This price is for the 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Earlier the same was available for Rs 9,999 in the country. As for the specifications, the handset offers a total of four cameras. There is a combination of a 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera setup. On the front, you get the same camera setup for selfies. The device packs a 5.7-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels along with 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor.

Features Motorola One Power Lenovo K9 Motorola One Vision
Price 15999 8999 19999
Chipset Snapdragon 636 octa-core SoC MediaTek MTK6762 octa-core Samsung Exynos 9609 octa-core
OS Android 8.1 Oreo 8.1 Oreo Android 9 Pie
Display 6.2-inch, FHD+, 19:9 aspect ratio-1080 x 2246 pixels 5.7-inch HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio-1440x720pixels 6.3-inch 21:9 display-full HD+
Internal Memory 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 4GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera 16MP + 5MP Dual 13MP + 5MP Dual – 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 12MP Dual – 13MP + 5MP 25MP
Battery 5,000mAh 3,000mAh 3,500mAh

Story Timeline

  Published Date: July 15, 2019 3:04 PM IST

