Motorola One Power, Moto X4, Moto E5 Plus discounts on offer during Flipkart 'Mobile Bonanza'

Flipkart is also offering discounts on other smartphones from brands like Xioami, Realme, Apple, Samsung, Nokia and others.

  • Published: February 19, 2019 6:47 PM IST
Image credit: Rajat Sharma

Motorola has partnered with Flipkart, and is offering discounts on a few devices. The e-commerce giant is offering deals and discounts on the Motorola One Power, Moto X4 and Moto E5 Plus during its five-day ‘Mobile Bonanza’ sale. Flipkart is also offering discounts on other smartphones from brands like Xioami, Realme, Apple, Samsung, Nokia and others. The big sale is already live and is slated to end on February 23, 2019. Additionally, Flipkart is offering an extra instant discount of 10 percent using Axis Debit/Credit cards. There are special exchange offers as well as No Cost EMIs.

To begin with, customers interested in buying the Motorola One Power, can get it at a discounted rate of Rs 13,999. It was earlier available for Rs 15,999. The handset offers a massive 5,000mAh battery and a 6.2-inch Max Vision full HD+ notched display. It is a part of Google’s Android One program and it is now upgradable to Android 9 Pie. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core chipset and bears a combination of 16-megapixel+5-megapixel dual rear camera setup. There is a 12-megapixel front shooter for selfies.

The Moto X4, on the other hand, is available for Rs 12,999, down from Rs 24,999 for the 6GB variant. It flaunts a premium glass and metal design. It is IP68 rated, which means water and dust resistant. At its core is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core SoC. There is a dual camera setup at the back, comprising of a 12-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel shooter for capturing selfies.

Watch: Moto One Power First Look

Lastly, the budget Moto E5 Plus can be purchased for Rs 7,999. It was earlier available for Rs 10,999, which means that the company is offering a discount of Rs 3,000. As for the specifications, the smartphone features a 6-inch Max Vision display. It is powered by a massive 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. It is built around a Snapdragon 425 SoC and packs a single 12-megapixel rear camera with Laser autofocus.

