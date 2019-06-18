comscore Motorola One Power Price cut in India, Specifications, discount | BGR India
Motorola One Power price in India slashed; now selling for Rs 12,999

Motorola One Power sports a 6.2-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ (2,246×1,080 pixels) resolution. It also sports an 18.7:9 aspect ratio and a proper notch on the top of the display.

  • Published: June 18, 2019 11:06 AM IST
Image credit: Rajat Sharma

Smartphone maker Motorola has slashed the price of its mid-range smartphone, the Motorola One Power. This comes just days before the much-anticipated launch of the Motorola One Vision in India. After the Motorola One Power price cut worth Rs 2,000, the smartphone is now selling at Rs 12,999. It is worth noting that this is not the first price cut that the smartphone has received. Motorola had recently reduced the price of the smartphone by Rs 1,000 months after launching the device. The company had originally launched the smartphone in India at Rs 15,999.

Motorola One Power Price cut details and discount offers

Talking about this recent price cut, Motorola has already updated the pricing on e-commerce platform Flipkart. It is also likely that the new pricing is in effect at retail outlets that are selling Motorola One Power. In addition to the Motorola One Power price cut, Flipkart is also offering a 10 percent instant discount to buyers make the purchase with an Axis Bank-issued credit or debit card. Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cardholders will get an additional five percent off. In addition to this, if an Axis Bank cardholder opts for an EMI option, Flipkart will provide a Rs 250 discount. Interested buyers can also make use of the exchange offer on Flipkart to get up to Rs 12.950 off on the purchase.

Motorola One Power features, specifications

The Motorola One Power smartphone sports a 6.2-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ (2246×1080 pixels) resolution. It also sports an 18.7:9 aspect ratio and a proper notch at the top of the display. Motorola first launched the smartphone in China as the Motorola P30 Note smartphone. Similar to the iPhone X, Motorola One Power also sports a dual camera setup on the back in a vertical arrangement on the top left corner. Digging further, we get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC in Moto One Power. The smartphone features 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage with support for expandable storage.

Motorola One Power Review: A winning combo of useful features

Moving to the camera, Motorola One Power comes with a primary 16-megapixel sensor and 5-megapixel sensors. The primary sensor comes with an f/1.8 aperture with phase detection autofocus. The smartphone uses the secondary sensor for depth mapping in portrait images. We get a 12-megapixel camera sensor in the front for selfies. The smartphone also comes with a rear-mounted dedicated fingerprint scanner.

Motorola One, Moto G7 Power, Moto G7 price cut in India

This is the first Android One smartphone by Motorola in India and it comes with Android 9 Pie update. In terms of connectivity, we get Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, FM Radio, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm audio socket. Lastly, the device runs on a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging technology.

Features Motorola One Power
Display 6.2-inch, FHD+,
19:9 aspect ratio-1080 x 2246 pixels
OS Android 8.1 Oreo
Processor Snapdragon 636 octa-core SoC
Internal Memory 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage
Rear Camera 16MP + 5MP
Front Camera 12MP
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
Connectivity GSM-2G,3G,4G
Price Rs 12,999

