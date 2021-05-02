comscore Motorola Razr deal at Rs 54,999 on Flipkart is cheapest folding phone ever
Motorola Razr deal at Rs 54,999 on Flipkart now makes it cheapest folding phone ever

The Motorola Razr is selling at a price of Rs 54,999 at the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. The offer will be valid until May 7.

The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is on and there are already a lot of tempting offers on several smartphones. However, the biggest discount comes on the 2019 Motorola Razr during the sale period. You can buy this folding smartphone at a price of Rs 54,999 – with no terms and conditions. This is a flat discount on the Razr, thereby making it the cheapest folding smartphone you can buy. Also Read - Smartphones under Rs 10,000 in May 2021: Redmi 9 Prime, Realme Narzo 30A, etc

The 2019 Razr frequently keeps getting price cuts but this Flipkart sale is offering it at a very low price. Along with the price cut, Flipkart will also give you an additional 10 percent discount if you make the transaction via HDFC Bank cards and EMI offers. Hence, you can get an additional Rs 1,00 off, thereby bringing the price down to Rs 53,999. Also Read - Moto G40 Fusion goes on sale today: Price, offers, specs and all you need to know

Motorola Razr deal on Flipkart sale

At Rs 54,999, the Motorola Razr is a unique smartphone for many reasons. For one, it is the only smartphone with a folding display under Rs 60,000. The Razr features a 6.2-inch OLED folding display that folds in half when the phone is shut. The plastic display avoids any sort of crease by sliding under the huge chin. Also Read - Most affordable 108-megapixel camera phones you can buy in May 2021

The Razr also features a 2.6-inch Quick View display that can be operated with the phone completely shut. This display will allow users to check messages, respond to texts, use it as a viewfinder for the main camera, and more. The phone gets a 16-megapixel single main camera on the outside and a 5-megapixel inner camera.

Do note that 2019 Motorola Razr does not support 5G networks. This phone relied on an old Snapdragon 710 chipset and hence, can only deliver the same kind of performance as an entry-level Android phone you can buy in 2021. You get Motorola’s version of near-stock Android, which is currently on Android 11.

The phone has a small 2510mAh battery and Motorola offers a 15W TurboPower charging solution. There’s 6GB of RAM on board and 128GB of onboard storage. The offer is only applicable to the Black colour variant of the Motorola Razr.

Motorola Razr 5G also gets massive discount

If you are interested in the 5G variant, Flipkart is selling the Motorola Razr 5G at a price of Rs 89,999 at the moment. The Razr 5G is better built and gets a superior Snapdragon 765G chip, offering better performance. Additionally, the Razr 5G gets a better 48-megapixel main camera on the outside and a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The phone also gets 8GB RAM as a bonus over the vanilla Razr.

  • Published Date: May 2, 2021 12:57 PM IST

Best Sellers