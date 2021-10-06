comscore Navratri deals: Vivo X70, Vivo X60, and Vivo V21 series get discounted in India, see new prices
News

Navratri deals: Vivo X70, Vivo X60, and Vivo V21 series get discounted in India, see new prices

Deals

Vivo X70 series, Vivo Y73, Vivo Y33s, and Vivo V21 series have received a massive discount on the occasion of Navaratri and Durga Puja. These discounts and cashback offers are available across all offline retail partners. The festive offers are valid till October 15, 2021.

vivo x70

The Vivo X70 series, Vivo Y73, Vivo Y33s, and Vivo V21 series have received a massive discount on the occasion of Navaratri and Durga Puja. These discounts and cashback offers are available across all offline retail partners. The festive offers are valid till October 15, 2021. Also Read - Top 5G phones under Rs 25,000 to buy in October 2021: Realme GT ME, OnePlus Nord CE, more

During the festive offer, Vivo is offering a number of deals, one of which allows consumers to grab one of the Vivo smartphones at Rs 101 using their Bajaj Finance card. The company is also offering 10 percent cashback to consumers shopping using ICICI, Kotak Mahindra, IDFC First Bank & HDB Finance. The cashback offer is available on purchase with a credit card and also on EMI transactions. Also Read - Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro Plus launched with Snapdragon 888+: Price in India, specifications, and more

Some of the other deals available include — no-cost EMI, one-time screen replacement, and Jio benefits worth Rs 10,000 on Vivo Y73, Vivo Y33s, and Vivo V21 series. Buyers can also get Rs 5,000 cashback on Vivo X70 and V21 series. Also Read - Vivo X70 series India launch today: How to watch livestream, expected specs and price

Vivo X70 series

The company launched the Vivo X70 flagship series with ZEISS technology and Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor. Among the three, the X70 Pro runs on MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip, while X70 Pro+ is powered by the Snapdragon 888+. The X70 Pro is priced at Rs 46,990 for 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 52,990 for 12GB+256GB variant.  The Vivo X70 Pro Plus comes at Rs 79,990 for the 12GB+256GB version.

As for the Navratri deal, the company is offering Home Credit Zero processing fees on the selected scheme for X70 Series. There is a zero down payment available on models of more than Rs 15,000 with all finance partners. Buyers also get several other benefits on Flipkart, including flat Rs 3000 off on ICICI and Axis debit cards.

Vivo X60 series

Vivo X60 series includes Vivo X60, X60 Pro, and X60 Pro Plus. The Vivo X60 and X60 Pro come with Snapdragon 870, 6.56-inch display, and triple camera setup. On the other hand, the X60 Pro Plus is powered by Snapdragon 888, 6.56-inch display, and quad-camera setup.

The Vivo X60 is available at Rs 34,990 for 8GB+128GB and 39,990 for 12GB+256GB. While the Vivo X60 Pro is priced at Rs 49,990 for 12GB+256GB. The top-end model Vivo X60 Pro Plus is available at Rs 69,990 for 12GB+256GB.

Consumers can get up to Rs 2,500 cashback on purchasing Vivo X60 with HDB Finance. There will be zero down payment available on models of more than Rs 15,000 with all finance partners. Additionally, there is a 10 percent off on ICICI bank credit card if consumers buy it from Flipkart.

Vivo V21e Price and Offer

V21 and V21e

The Vivo V21 comes with MediaTek Dimensity 800U, a 6.44-inch display, and a triple camera setup. The smartphone is priced at Rs 29,990 for 8GB+128GB and Rs 32,990 for 8GB+256GB. Whereas Vivo V21e comes with MediaTek Dimensity 700, 6.44-inch display, and triple camera setup. The phone is available at Rs 24,990 for 8GB+128GB.

The tech company offers up to Rs 2,500 cashback on purchasing Vivo V21 and V21e with HDB Finance. Consumers get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 5000, a Zomato pro subscription, no-cost EMI with additional cashback up to Rs.500 on Bajaj Finserv Transactions.

Vivo Y73 Display

Y73 and Y33s

The Vivo Y73 is equipped with MediaTek Helio G95, 6.44 inches, and a triple camera setup. The smartphone is priced at Rs 20,990 for 8GB+128GB storage. The Vivo Y33s comes with MediaTek Helio G80, a 6.58-inch display, and a triple camera setup. The phone is available at Rs 17,990 for 8GB+128GB.

The tech giant is giving one EMI cashback with TVS credit in West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha on buying Y73. Additionally, consumers get Rs 2,500 cashback with HDB Finance and Rs 1,500 cashback with IDFC bank. TVivo is also offering a benefit of Rs 10,000 with Reliance Jio and Rs 7,000 on other Y series smartphones.

  Published Date: October 6, 2021 4:19 PM IST
  Updated Date: October 6, 2021 4:34 PM IST

Best Sellers