Airtel has come up with a new offer, which will not only help save on the Set-Top Box, but also on the Google Nest Mini speaker. Do note that those Airtel Xstream Box customers who activate a new connection between January 8 and January 31 are only eligible for this offer. These users will receive a coupon code, using which you will be able to buy the Google Nest Mini speaker for Rs 1,699.

Google is currently selling this smart speaker with a price label of Rs 4,499. This means that customers are getting a discount of Rs 2,800 on the mentioned Google smart speaker. It is important to note that the coupon will be valid until February 29, 2020. Once you activate the Airtel Xstream Box, a coupon will be sent via SMS to your registered mobile number within seven days of activation.

Telecomtalk reported that “the offer is applicable only for new online orders/purchases and upgrades to Xstream Box by existing Airtel Digital TV” users. The cited source also mentioned that Airtel is currently offering its Airtel Xstream Box at a reduced price of Rs 2,249 for Airtel Thanks users. The Airtel Xstream Box was originally launched with a price label of Rs 3,999.

Airtel Xstream Box features

One of the highlights of the hybrid-set-top box is that it comes with support for OTT apps. Airtel has partnered with OTT platforms such as ZEE, ShemarooMe, Hungama Play, Hooq and more to offer users access to over 10,000 movies and shows in 13 languages. The telco also recently partnered Lionsgate to bring Hollywood movies from Lionsgate Play to India. You get access to Netflix, ZEE5, and Amazon Prime Video, but for that, you need to pay extra.

The set-top-box is powered by Android 9 Pie OS and comes with support for Google Assistant. The remote is voice-enabled, which means you can give voice commands to ask the Assistant to do different tasks, such as changing volume and channels, play songs and videos among others. As it runs on Android OS, you also get access to Google Play Store. You can download from over 5,000 apps, games, and more from the store. There is also support for Google Play Movies, Google Play Games, and Google Play Music. You can download Spotify, Google Chrome and more.

With built-in Chromecast features, you mirror the content on the smartphone screen to the TV. This can be anything from games to photos and videos. Even apps like Amazon Prime video lets you cast movies and TV shows from phone to big screen TV. Using the Smart Remote App, you can now turn your smartphone into a remote. This will enable you to play games using the phone as a gamepad. You can also control the set-top-box using the phone as a remote.