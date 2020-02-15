comscore Nokia 2.3 gets price cut of Rs 1,000 in India | BGR India
With the price cut, Nokia 2.3 becomes affordable and competes with the newly launched Realme C3 and Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual. Check out which one should you buy.

  • Published: February 15, 2020 1:25 PM IST
Nokia 2.3

Nokia 2.3, the entry-level smartphone launched in December last year, has received a price cut. The smartphone was launched at a retail price of Rs 8,199. The company has slashed the price of the device by Rs 1,000 in India. As a result, the budget smartphone is available at Rs 7,199. The price cut on the Nokia 2.3 is now live across the country. You will be able to buy the smartphone at the discounted price from the official Nokia online store.

Nokia 2.3 Price Cut in India

At the time of writing, Nokia 2.3 is listed online for a retail price of Rs 7,199. However, on Amazon India, the device is available at an even more affordable price of Rs 7,165. The smartphone is available in three different colors: cyan green, sand and charcoal. The price cut suggests that Nokia might be preparing to launch its next budget and mid-range lineup in the country soon.

In terms of specifications, the Nokia 2.3 features a 6.2-inch display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The display offers a 19:9 aspect ratio and supports always-on display mode. It sports a plastic frame with plastic back but there is glass protection at the front. Powered by MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, the smartphone comes in only one storage option. There is 2GB of RAM and 32GB expandable storage. The smartphone supports expandable storage via microSD card slot.

For imaging, Nokia 2.3 offers dual rear camera setup and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. On the back, the main camera uses a 13-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture. It is paired with a 2-megapixel camera that acts as the depth sensor. It supports WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack and microUSB port. The smartphone runs Android Pie and packs a 4,000mAh battery. At Rs 7,199, the Nokia 2.3 may not be as enticing as Realme C3 or Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual. However, it offers promise of secure and faster updates.

  Published Date: February 15, 2020 1:25 PM IST

