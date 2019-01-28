Nokia 3.1, Nokia 5.1, and Nokia 6.1 may soon get price cuts: Report

Ever since HMD Global brought the legendary name back into the smartphone world, it has launched a handful of Nokia-branded Android smartphones. But even though the Finnish company’s portfolio spans across (almost) all price segments, its devices have proven to be especially popular in the mid-range segment. And if you’ve been planning to buy a mid-range smartphone yourself, this is probably the best time to do so.

Citing their sources in the retail sector, Nokiapoweruser has claimed that HMD Global will soon be slashing the price of three of its mid-range smartphones, namely Nokia 3.1, Nokia 5.1, and Nokia 6.1. The reduced prices will be applicable across both online and offline purchase channels.

After the price cuts, Nokia 3.1 will be available at a price of Rs 8,999. Similarly, customers will be able to get Nokia 5.1 by paying Rs 10,999. Lastly, the two configurations of Nokia 6.1 – 3GB RAM/32GB storage and 4GB RAM/64GB storage – will see their prices reduced to Rs 11,999 and Rs 13,999, respectively. It’s worth mentioning that according to the report, the reduced prices should’ve been applicable already. However, we couldn’t confirm the same, at least not for all the three smartphones. It’s quite possible that the discounted prices will be reflected across all channels in some time.

Talking about the devices, Nokia 3.1, Nokia 5.1, and Nokia 6.1 were launched last year. They have since been superseded by Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus, and Nokia 6.1 Plus, respectively. However, the three devices continue to remain very good options in the lower to upper mid-range price bracket, having features such as stock Android experience and solid build quality.