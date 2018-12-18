comscore
Nokia 3.1 Plus 3GB RAM variant on discount, now available for Rs 10,499

HMD Global launched the Nokia 3.1 Plus at a price of Rs 11,499 at launch a few months back.

Nokia 3.1 Plus, the budget smartphone by HMD Global, is currently selling at a discount on the Tata CLiQ store. The online store by Tata is currently offering the Nokia 3.1 Plus at a price of Rs 10,499. The company had launched the device at a price of Rs 11,499 a few months back.

The Nokia 3.1 Plus is available in two color variants, including Blue and Baltic. The device comes with a 6-inch display with HD+ (1280×720 pixels) resolution, and 18:9 aspect ratio. The device runs on MediaTek Helio P22 SoC with an octa-core CPU, 3GB RAM, and 32GB internal storage. The device comes with a microSD card slot so that users can use a microSD card with up to 400GB in capacity to expand the storage if they are running out of storage space. NokiaPowerUser was the first to sport the discount.

The device is powered by a 3,500mAh battery along with Android 8.0 Oreo on the software side of things. One thing to note here is that the device is part of the Android One program, which means that the device will be quick to get software updates when compared to most other smartphones in the market. The reason for this is because HMD Global is directly working with Google to ensure that Android One-powered devices get updates as soon as possible.

In the camera department, the device comes with a dual-camera setup on the back with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth sensing. The front comes with an 8-megapixel camera sensor for selfies.

