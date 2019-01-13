Nokia 3.1 Plus price in India slashed by Rs 1,500: Features and specifications

HMD Global had launched the Nokia 3.1 Plus at a relatively higher price than the Nokia 5.1 Plus in India for offline retail in October. Now the company has slashed price of the Nokia 3.1 Plus by Rs 1,500. The smartphone will now be available at same price as Nokia 5.1 Plus for Rs 9,999 instead of launch price of Rs 11,499.

Nokia‘s online store hasn’t reduced the price of Nokia 3.1 Plus as yet, but Amazon India and Flipkart is already started selling it at a new price (first spotted by NokiaPowerUser). The Nokia 3.1 Plus is available in two color variants, including Blue and Baltic. The device comes with a 6-inch display with HD+ (1280×720 pixels) resolution, and 18:9 aspect ratio.

The Nokia 3.1 Plus runs on MediaTek Helio P22 SoC with an octa-core CPU coupled with 3GB RAM, and 32GB internal storage. The device comes with a microSD card slot so that users can use a microSD card with up to 400GB in capacity to expand the storage if they are running out of storage space.

In the camera department, the device comes with a dual-camera setup on the back with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth sensing. Upfront, there is an 8-megapixel selfie snapper, and it supports AI enabled bokeh mode too. Sadly, the smartphone does not include any face unlock feature.

Watch Video: Nokia 7 Plus First Look

To keep things ticking, the Nokia 3.1 Plus comes with a 3,500mAh battery, which is a big step up from Nokia 3.1 that came with a 2,990mAh battery. It comes bundled with a 5V – 2A charger. The device is powered by a 3,500mAh battery along with Android 8.0 Oreo on the software side of things.