HMD Global launched Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 3.2 smartphones a few weeks back in India. Now, both the devices have received price cut and are available at the lowest price yet on Amazon India. After the price cut, the Nokia 4.2 is available for Rs 9,690. Notably, the 3GB RAM variant of the Nokia 4.2 has received a price cut. It was earlier selling for Rs 10,990. The Nokia 3.2, on the other hand, is currently selling for Rs 8,150, down from Rs 8,990. This price is for the 2GB RAM variant. You can get the 3GB RAM model for Rs 9,410, down from Rs 10,790, NPU reports.

Nokia 4.2 specifications, features

The Nokia 4.2 is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core chipset. The device comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option. There is also an option to expand the internal storage up to 400GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. The device is equipped with a 5.71-inch display with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels along with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The Android One handset ships with Android 9.0 Pie operating system out-of-the-box.

In terms of camera department, the Nokia 4.2 also comes with a 13-megapixel primary f/2.2 sensor and a 2-megapixel f/2.2 sensor. On the front, the smartphone offers an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture for capturing selfies. Internally, it is also backed by a small 3,000mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the handset has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Additionally, there is also a dedicated Google Assistant button on the Nokia 4.2 device.

Nokia 3.2 specifications, features

The Nokia 3.2 is a more affordable Android One phone. The handset runs Android Pie OS. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 CPU, which is backed by 3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage. You can also expand the storage up to 400GB via microSD card. The handset bears a 6.29-inch HD+ TFT display along with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 269ppi of pixel density. It is kept alive by a 4,000mAh battery.

At the back of the Nokia 3.2 is a single 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, you get a 5-megapixel selfie snapper with an f/2.2 aperture. Connectivity wise, the device also includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB port, and a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. It is also equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Features Nokia 4.2 Nokia 3.2 Display 5.71-inch HD+-1520 x 720 pixels IPS LCD display-6.26-inch-HD+ (720 x 1,520 pixels) resolution OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC Snapdragon 429 SoC Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage Rear Camera 13MP + 2MP 13MP with LED flash Front Camera 8MP 5MP Battery Capacity 3,000mAh 4,000mAh Connectivity 2G,3G 2G,3G,4G SD Card Presence/Capacity 400GB

