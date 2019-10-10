The Nokia 2.2 and Nokia 3.2 smartphones have received a price cut in India. The entry-level Nokia 2.2 can now comes with a price label of Rs 6,599, which is for the 2GB RAM variant. The 3GB RAM model of the same smartphone is available for Rs 7,599. The 2GB RAM model of the Nokia 3.2 is currently available for Rs 7,499, while the 3GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 8,499. You can buy these Nokia phones via the company’s online store, NPU reports.

To recall, the Nokia 2.2 was launched in India in June this year, whereas the Nokia 3.2 made its debut in the country in May 2019. Both the devices are part of Google’s Android One program, meaning you will get stock Android experience with regular, faster updates. Read on to know more about these Nokia phones.

Nokia 2.2 features

The Nokia 2.2 comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ resolution waterdrop notch display and 19:9 aspect ratio. Internally, the handset comes powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor coupled with 2GB + 3GB RAM, and 16GB + 32GB internal storage. The device comes with a microSD card slot so that users can expand storage externally up to 400GB.

In the camera department, the Nokia 2.2 comes with a single-camera setup on the back with a 13-megapixel f/2.2 primary sensor with HDR mode. Up front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie snapper. There is also no physical fingerprint sensor. The Nokia 2.2 offers an average 3,000mAh battery, which is removable. The handset will come bundled with a 5W charger. On the software side of things, the device runs Android 9 Pie, with slight tweaks from Nokia.

Watch: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

Nokia 3.2 specifications

The Nokia 3.2 comes with a 6.26-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ (720×1520 pixels) resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, dot-notch on the top, and a thick chin below the display. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 SoC with an octa-core CPU, and Adreno 504 GPU. In the camera department, the device comes with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with a dedicated LED unit. On the front, buyers get a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies.

In terms of connectivity, the device comes with usual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, FM Radio, 4G VoLTE-enabled dual nano-SIM slot, microUSB port, and a 3.5-mm audio socket. Buyers will also find a dedicated fingerprint scanner on the back along with a new, dedicated button for Google Assistant on the left side of the device. The Nokia 3.2 runs Android 9 Pie on the software side while being powered by a 4,000mAh battery.

Features Nokia 3.2 Nokia 2.2 Price 10790 6999 Chipset Snapdragon 429 SoC MediaTek Helio A22 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display IPS LCD display-6.26-inch-HD+ (720 x 1,520 pixels) resolution 5.7-inch HD+ Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage 2GB RAM + 16GB storage Rear Camera 13MP with LED flash 13MP Front Camera 5MP 5MP Battery 4,000mAh 3,000mAh

Story Timeline