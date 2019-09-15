HMD Global has slashed the price of the Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 smartphones in India. Now, the budget Nokia 3.2 can be purchased for Rs 7,999 in the country. This price is for the 2GB RAM model, which you can buy via the company’s online store. The Nokia 4.2, on the other hand, is available for Rs 9,499 via Nokia’s official online shop. For the same price, the company is offering 3GB RAM model. Additionally, Vodafone and Idea users can also get Rs 2,500 instant cashback in the form of 50 vouchers. These vouchers can be redeemed on recharge of INR 199 and above, the company said.

Nokia 3.2 specifications, features

The Nokia 3.2 is a more affordable Android One phone. The handset runs Android Pie OS. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 CPU, which is backed by 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage. You can also expand the storage up to 400GB via microSD card. The handset bears a 6.29-inch HD+ TFT display along with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 269ppi of pixel density. It is kept alive by a 4,000mAh battery.

At the back of the Nokia 3.2 is a single 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, you get a 5-megapixel selfie snapper with an f/2.2 aperture. Connectivity-wise, the device also includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB port, and a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. It is also equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Nokia 4.2 specifications, features

The Nokia 4.2 is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core chipset. The device comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option. There is also an option to expand the internal storage up to 400GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. The device is equipped with a 5.71-inch display with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels along with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The Android One handset ships with Android 9.0 Pie operating system out-of-the-box.

Watch: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

In terms of camera department, the Nokia 4.2 also comes with a 13-megapixel primary f/2.2 sensor and a 2-megapixel f/2.2 sensor. On the front, the smartphone offers an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture for capturing selfies. Internally, the phone also offers a small 3,000mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the handset has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, a micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Additionally, there is also a dedicated Google Assistant button on the Nokia 4.2 device. Besides, the official price cut on both the Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 3.2 was first reported by Nokiapoweruser.

Features Nokia 4.2 Nokia 3.2 Price 10990 10790 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC Snapdragon 429 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 5.71-inch HD+-1520 x 720 pixels IPS LCD display-6.26-inch-HD+ (720 x 1,520 pixels) resolution Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage Rear Camera 13MP + 2MP 13MP with LED flash Front Camera 8MP 5MP Battery 3,000mAh 4,000mAh

Story Timeline