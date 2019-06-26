comscore Nokia 3.2 price in India slashed; now available starting at Rs 7,574
The Nokia 3.2 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 8,990. It can now be purchased for as low as Rs 7,574 from Amazon India.

  Published: June 26, 2019 11:52 AM IST
HMD Global unveiled the Nokia 3.2 in February this year at MWC 2019. The smartphone launched in India in May at a starting price of Rs 8,990. Earlier this month, HMD Global gave a slight price cut to the Nokia 3.2, and now it available at a further discount. Here’s everything you need to know about Nokia 3.2 price cut.

Nokia 3.2 price in India, availability

The Nokia 3.2 price in India now starts at Rs 7,574 on Amazon India. This is for the base model with 2GB RAM. The other model with 3GB RAM was launched at Rs 10,790. It is now available for Rs 9,800.

Nokia 3.2 specifications, features

The Nokia 3.2 is a more affordable Android One phone. The handset runs Android Pie OS. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 CPU, which is backed by up to 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. You can also expand the storage up to 400GB via microSD card.

The handset bears a 6.29-inch HD+ TFT display along with a 19:9 aspect ratio, and 269ppi of pixel density. It comes with a waterdrop notch that houses the selfie snapper. To keep things ticking you get a 4,000mAh battery.

At the back of the Nokia 3.2 is a single 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, you get a 5-megapixel selfie snapper with an f/2.2 aperture. Connectivity wise, the device also includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB port, and a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. It is also equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

At this price point, the Nokia 3.2 will compete with the Xiaomi Redmi 7. It comes with a more powerful Snapdragon 632 SoC. The smartphone price starts at Rs 7,999.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 7 Nokia 3.2
Price 7999 7474
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC Snapdragon 429 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 6.26-inch display -720x1520pixels IPS LCD display-6.26-inch-HD+ (720 x 1,520 pixels) resolution
Internal Memory 2GB RAM + 32GB storage 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 2MP 13MP with LED flash
Front Camera 8MP 5MP
Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

Nokia 3.2

  Published Date: June 26, 2019 11:52 AM IST

