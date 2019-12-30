Nokia’s budget offering, the Nokia 4.2, launched in India for Rs 10,990. It is available in a single variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The phone recently received a price cut and the price was reduced to Rs 9,499. However, another discount on the Nokia 4.2 has seen the price fall down further. Now the phone is available for Rs 6,975. As of now, only Amazon India shows the new price. The price of the phone on Flipkart is still Rs 9,499.

Nokia 4.2 Specifications, features

The Nokia 4.2 features a 5.71-inch HD+ IPS LCD display, and has a screen resolution of 1520×720 pixels. This gives the phone 270ppi. On the rear of the phone is a dual-camera setup. This includes a combination of a 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture along. Moreover, the secondary camera is a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. Further, there is an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calling.

The Nokia 4.2 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC and has 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. Further, it has an expandable memory card slot. Even in this price segment, the phone offers a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. A 3,000mAh battery powers the whole unit. The Nokia 4.2 has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a dedicated noise-cancellation microphone. Further, in terms of connectivity the phone supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, aptX, and even FM Radio. Moreover, for navigation, there is support for A-GPS, GLONASS and BDS modes.

The smartphone runs Android 9.0 Pie and is a part of Google’s Android One program. This means that the phone will get guaranteed Android OS updates for two years and security updates for three years. Noting that the Nokia 4.2 came with Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. This means the phone will get the Android 10 update and the next Android 11 update. Further, it will get security updates for another year after that.

