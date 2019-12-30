comscore Nokia 4.2 available on huge discount on Amazon India | BGR India
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Nokia 4.2 gets massive price cut in India: Here are all the details
News

Nokia 4.2 gets massive price cut in India: Here are all the details

Deals

The Android One smartphone from Nokia was initially launched at Rs 10,990. A few price cuts later, it is available for much lesser.

  • Published: December 30, 2019 4:10 PM IST
Nokia 4.2 (3)

Nokia’s budget offering, the Nokia 4.2, launched in India for Rs 10,990. It is available in a single variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The phone recently received a price cut and the price was reduced to Rs 9,499. However, another discount on the Nokia 4.2 has seen the price fall down further. Now the phone is available for Rs 6,975. As of now, only Amazon India shows the new price. The price of the phone on Flipkart is still Rs 9,499.

Related Stories


Nokia 4.2 Specifications, features

The Nokia 4.2 features a 5.71-inch HD+ IPS LCD display, and has a screen resolution of 1520×720 pixels. This gives the phone 270ppi. On the rear of the phone is a dual-camera setup. This includes a combination of a 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture along. Moreover, the secondary camera is a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. Further, there is an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calling.

Watch: Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

The Nokia 4.2 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC and has 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. Further, it has an expandable memory card slot. Even in this price segment, the phone offers a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. A 3,000mAh battery powers the whole unit. The Nokia 4.2 has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a dedicated noise-cancellation microphone. Further, in terms of connectivity the phone supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, aptX, and even FM Radio. Moreover, for navigation, there is support for A-GPS, GLONASS and BDS modes.

Google Messages app testing floating bubbles for conversation on Android 10

Also Read

Google Messages app testing floating bubbles for conversation on Android 10

The smartphone runs Android 9.0 Pie and is a part of Google’s Android One program. This means that the phone will get guaranteed Android OS updates for two years and security updates for three years. Noting that the Nokia 4.2 came with Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. This means the phone will get the Android 10 update and the next Android 11 update. Further, it will get security updates for another year after that.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 30, 2019 4:10 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Nokia 4.2

Nokia 4.2

10990

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC
13MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Realme X50 specifications and price leak online
News
Realme X50 specifications and price leak online
Airtel starts offering unlimited data option to all broadband users, but there's a catch

Telecom

Airtel starts offering unlimited data option to all broadband users, but there's a catch

B2GO X96s Android PC is as small as a pack of chewing gum

News

B2GO X96s Android PC is as small as a pack of chewing gum

Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro get December security patch

News

Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro get December security patch

PUBG Mobile: Send season's greetings with Winter Card Workshop Event

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Send season's greetings with Winter Card Workshop Event

Most Popular

Amazon Echo Flex Review

Detel Di-Pod Review

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Review

Huawei Watch GT 2 First Impressions

Vivo V17 Review

Realme X50 specifications and price leak online

B2GO X96s Android PC is as small as a pack of chewing gum

Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro get December security patch

Huawei P40 Pro render surface online

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite user manual leaked online

Smart products Xiaomi should launch in India

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 4.2 available on Amazon with huge discount

Deals

Nokia 4.2 available on Amazon with huge discount
Nokia 8110 4G update rolling out

News

Nokia 8110 4G update rolling out
Nokia 2.3 now available for purchase with one-year replacement guarantee offer

News

Nokia 2.3 now available for purchase with one-year replacement guarantee offer
Nokia 6.2 latest Android Pie build with December security patch rolling out to users

News

Nokia 6.2 latest Android Pie build with December security patch rolling out to users
Nokia 1.3 reportedly spotted on Bluetooth certification site

News

Nokia 1.3 reportedly spotted on Bluetooth certification site

हिंदी समाचार

Tesla ने अपनी पहली 'Made in China' Model 3 इलेक्ट्रिक सेडान को डिलीवर किया

Nokia 4.2 स्मार्टफोन को Amazon India पर 6,795 रुपये में खरीदें, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Top 5 Interesting Xiaomi Products : शाओमी के ये टॉप इंटरस्टिंग प्रोडक्ट 2020 में भारत में हो सकते हैं लॉन्च

Google New Features: अब गूगल सर्च में मूवी और टीवी शो को कर सकते हैं बुकमार्क

Xiaomi ने Redmi Note 8 Pro के लिए 499 रुपये में लॉन्च किया Mi Matte Hard Case

News

Realme X50 specifications and price leak online
News
Realme X50 specifications and price leak online
B2GO X96s Android PC is as small as a pack of chewing gum

News

B2GO X96s Android PC is as small as a pack of chewing gum
Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro get December security patch

News

Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro get December security patch
Huawei P40 Pro render surface online

News

Huawei P40 Pro render surface online
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite user manual leaked online

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite user manual leaked online