Nokia 6.1 available at its lowest price yet on Flipkart: Price, features, specifications

HMD Global's Nokia 6.1 was launched in India back in May last year. Since then, the Nokia smartphone has received multiple price cuts. Now, it is available on Flipkart at its lowest price yet.

  Published: May 28, 2019 9:10 AM IST
Last year’s Nokia 6.1 smartphone is now available online in India at a tempting price. Since launch, the smartphone has received a few official price cuts from HMD Global. Now, however, the Nokia 6.1 has been spotted on Flipkart with the lowest price tag yet.

Nokia 6.1 discounted prices in India

A quick look at Flipkart shows that the Nokia 6.1 is now available for as low as Rs 6,999. This price is for the 3GB RAM variant in black color. If you opt for the blue color variant, the price goes up to Rs 8,999. The higher 4GB RAM variant of the Nokia 6.1 is available for Rs 10,685. The listing was first spotted by NPU.

Flipkart is also offering an instant five percent discount on EMIs with Axis Bank Credit and Debit Cards. Buyers can also get an extra five percent discount by using an Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card while buying the smartphone. Lastly, EMI options for the smartphone starts at Rs 355 per month.

HMD had launched the Nokia 6.1 early last year in India with the base 3GB RAM model priced at Rs 16,999. The 4GB RAM variant came later in May 2018 with a price tag of Rs 18,999. Most recently, the smartphone got an official price cut, which brought the starting price down to Rs 9,999.

Nokia 6.1 features, specifications

The Nokia 6.1 was first unveiled at MWC 2018, and was eventually launched in India back in May last year. It features a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD (1920×1080 pixels) resolution, and 16:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 mobile platform paired with up to 4GB of RAM, and 64GB internal storage. The storage can be expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card.

For photography, the Nokia 6.1 features a 16-megapixel primary sensor, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Making sure everything ticks is a 3,000mAh battery with support for USB Type-C charging. For security there’s a rear mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Nokia 6.1 comes with the usual bevy of connectivity options like 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and GPS. On the software side of things, the Nokia smartphone is a part of Google’s Android One initiative. This means that the smartphone runs stock Android out-of-the-box, and is guaranteed software updates for two years.

  Published Date: May 28, 2019 9:10 AM IST

