Nokia 6.1 Plus 6GB RAM variant discounted to Rs 10,999 on Amazon India: Should you buy?

Nokia 6.1 Plus is a mid-range smartphone that was launched in August last year. At discounted price, it is one of the cheapest smartphone with 6GB of RAM in India.

  Published: August 13, 2019 8:35 AM IST
Nokia 6.1 Plus, the mid-range smartphone from HMD Global, is getting further discount on Amazon India. The 6GB RAM variant of the device is now available at discounted price of Rs 10,999. To recall, the Finnish company had launched the device at a retail price of Rs 20,499. It was later discounted to Rs 18,000 in the country. Now, Amazon India has listed the device at a price Rs 10,999. However, the listing price has now been revised to Rs 11,999, which makes for a 41 percent discount. In addition, customers also get 5 percent cashback from HDFC Bank Debit Cards.

After the offer, the effective price of Nokia 6.1 Plus drop to between Rs 10,499 and Rs 11,399. Other offers include up to Rs 8,100 off on exchange. There is also no cost EMI options available on major credit cards and Bajaj Finserv EMI card. There is also no cost EMI option available on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card on orders above Rs 3,000. The revised pricing makes Nokia 6.1 Plus one of the cheapest smartphone available with 6GB of RAM in the country.

Nokia 6.1 Plus 6GB at Rs 10,999: Should you buy?

Nokia 6.1 Plus was launched in August last year, which makes it a year old smartphone. It is expected to get a successor at HMD Global’s IFA 2019 event next month. With smartphone refresh cycle getting slimmer, it does not really make sense to buy an older device. However, it does have merits you cannot overlook.

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy in August 2019: Huawei Y9 Prime (2019), Realme X, Oppo K3, Vivo Z1 Pro, and more

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy in August 2019: Huawei Y9 Prime (2019), Realme X, Oppo K3, Vivo Z1 Pro, and more

The biggest advantage with the Nokia 6.1 Plus is the software. It is one of the most updated smartphones in the market. It is also likely to get Android Q update sooner than other devices in this price segment. The overall specifications are not bad either. It has a 5.8-inch display with glass back that remains unique for the price. Powered by Snapdragon 636 SoC, there is 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It has dual rear camera and a 3,060mAh battery.

Features Nokia 6.1 Plus Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Realme 3i
Price 15999 10999 7999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, octa-core CPU Snapdragon 660 SoC MediaTek Helio P60
OS Android 8.1 Oreo Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display IPS LCD Display-5.8-inch-FHD+ (2280×1080 pixels) 6.3-inch full HD+ 6.22-inch HD+
Internal Memory 64GB internal storage, 4GB RAM 3GB/4GB RAM + 32GB/64GB storage 3GB RAM + 32GB storage
Rear Camera Dual 16MP f/2.0 sensor + 5MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture Dual – 48MP + 5MP Dual – 13MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture 13MP 13MP
Battery 3,060mAh battery 4,000mAh 4,230mAh

  Published Date: August 13, 2019 8:35 AM IST

